The Parkes Christmas street parade and carnival are back on the agenda this December in what is an exciting announcement from the Parkes Action Club.
"The festive season is fast approaching and we have great news for the Parkes community," said Stafford Orange of the Parkes Action Club.
It'll be the first Christmas street parade and carnival in town in three years after Covid put a halt on the event.
It's all been set down for Friday, December 2 in Cooke Park so if you're keen to get involved, don't forget to fill out an entry form.
"Parkes Shire Council has generously agreed to fund the cost of road closures and set up the barricades to keep everyone safe," Stafford said.
"Without this support the Christmas parade would not be possible.
"Organise your float for the parade or a stall for the carnival, gather your friends and family, and enjoy the school choirs and entertainment."
Entry forms for the parade and for stall holders can be found on the Parkes Action Club's Facebook page or you can request a form by email at parkesactionclub@gmail.com.
"We are calling on stall holders only from the Parkes Shire as we want to showcase local products and services," Stafford said.
There are plenty of activities for everyone, plenty of food to enjoy dinner in the park for the night, and local gift stalls to start your local Christmas shopping.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
