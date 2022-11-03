In June this year, volunteers shore the PA&H trial wethers that are currently running on the Neoen Solar Farm based at Parkes, Central West NSW, with assistance by Matt Synett from ENcome.
As was the case previously, the wethers continue to be in fantastic condition and producing massive fleeces from running under the solar farm.
Shearing went off well and many thanks to the volunteers who helped make it happen, including our local volunteer shearers Kathryn Egerton-Warburton from DPI, the team from AWN Langlands Hanlon and Ostini Wool, and all the farmers who came on the day to help roustabout, and see their teams of sheep being shorn.
A special thank you to Ken Keith and Peter Guppy who take good care of the wethers year-round. Also, a final thanks to AWTA (Australian Wool Testing Authority) who assisted with their free fibre testing.
Congratulations to the top three placings being the Keith, Carty and Orange families.
The trial runs for one more year and will have its final shearing in May/June 2023.
In other market news, sheep numbers lifted on Tuesday's lamb and sheep sale at the Central West Livestock Exchange.
Lamb quality continues to be mixed with both well finished and plainer lambs penned.
A full market report can be found on page 16 of the November 3 edition of the Parkes Champion Post.
