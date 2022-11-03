Parkes Champion-Post

Wethers in fantastic shape during Parkes PA&H Association's trial

By Newsroom
Updated November 3 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 2:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stafford Orange placed in the top three of this year's results in the Parkes PA&H Association's four-year-long wether trial. File picture

Parkes PA&H Association Inc 2022 Wether Trial 

In June this year, volunteers shore the PA&H trial wethers that are currently running on the Neoen Solar Farm based at Parkes, Central West NSW, with assistance by Matt Synett from ENcome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.