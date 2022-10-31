Parkes Champion-Post

Tony Hendry three points clear to win and Parkes beats a bigger Forbes side in veterans golf

By John Dwyer
October 31 2022 - 7:00pm
Hendry relishes wet conditions to lead home team to twin-town victory

Despite being out-numbered by Forbes, Parkes took the honours in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played last week.

