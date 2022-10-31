Hendry relishes wet conditions to lead home team to twin-town victory

Despite being out-numbered by Forbes, Parkes took the honours in the twin-towns veterans golf competition played last week.
On a sodden Parkes layout - where every fairway was waterlogged - the locals won the twin-towns shield for the 18 holes 198 points to Forbes' 183.
Nine Parkes and 15 Forbes players faced the starter with the individual honours going to local Tony Hendry who relished the wet conditions to return 37 points.
Hendry was three points clear from a trio of Parkes players - Rob Lea, John Dwyer and Nim Dziuba - with Lea taking second place on a count-back.
Forbes players again dominated the nearest-to-pins with Ken Sanderson and Frank Hanns winning A and B grade respectively on the fourth hole and Barry Parker the A grade winner on the 11th.
The ball sweep went to 30 points with the winners as follows: 34 points - John Dwyer and Nym Dziuba; 31 - Steve Edwards, Stephen Uphill and Gary Pymont (F); 30 - John Davies (P) and Don McKeowen and Alan Rees (F).
There were two visitors on the day including former Parkes resident Peter Townsend who now resides at Kempsey.
The encouragement award went to Parkes' Ross Smith.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.