Championship matches
In cool twilight conditions last Friday the first of this year's 2 Bowl, 25 ends Minor Triples match featured Gary McPhee, Marty Tighe and Brian Townsend playing against Brian Hampton, Ian Simpson and John Wright. Scoring a 6 on the 5th end enabled team McPhee to dominate the early scoring, and they were leading by 14 shots to 11 after 10 ends.
The match then turned as Skip, Brian Hampton, found another gear. His smooth delivery combined with his impeccable line, grass and weight, saw him take charge of the match, as his team dominated the scoring, leading 20 shots to 17 with 2 ends to play.
Team McPhee scored a 2 on the penultimate end, and were holding the shot on the last end, crossing everything, hoping to take the match into sudden death playoff, unfortunately they gave away the shot, enabling Brian, Ian and John to win by 1 shot and advance to the next round.
Saturday
A super Saturday of bowls saw 34 bowlers take to the TV green on Saturday. The main event, and focus was really only on the 4 bowlers contesting the Major Pairs semi-final. Many fine championship, district, zone and tournament matches have been played on this green during this year, however for the skill, enthralling competitiveness and drama, this match would probably be the best to watch this year.
Strong favourites Brett Frame and Mick Went played Mick Simpson and Mark Dwyer, and they were comfortably in control until Mick and Mark scored a 4 on the 16th end and a 3 on the 20th end, levelling the scores at 16 each, with one end to play.
Brett and Mick had the jack hidden between their bowls and held 2 shots. Cometh the moment, cometh the Man, as big Mark prised out the jack out with his 2nd last bowl and then put his last bowl close to the re-positioned jack, to hold 2 shots.
Mick Went delivered his last bowls breath-takingly close, however not close enough as Mark Dwyer and Mick Simpson held the shot, winning by the match by 1 shot. They now play the Final against Brian Townsend and John Wright.
A Mixed Pairs match played over 18 ends, with the Lead Bowler bowling 3 bowls and the Skip just 2 bowls, was played between Tony Riordan and Liz Byrne, against Jan McPhee and Darryl McKellar. Tony and Liz were only in 2nd gear as they steam-rolled to a lead of 14 shots to 1 after 6 ends.
However, they didn't factor in the determination of Jan McPhee. Jan was on a mission to prove that she is the best Bowler in Christina Close, as she and the 'Dazzler' stormed back, but eventually were defeated, losing 15 shots to 17.
The Handicap pairs match featuring John Carr and Rob Irving against Ian Simpson and Brian Hampton was a mis-match after the first 5 ends. Simmo and Sticks were no match against the Life Member and Major Irving, and they are fortunate the bottom line of the score card was hard to read!.
The 2nd Handicap pairs match between Tom Furey and George Bradley against 'the Grange' Mal Porter and 'OBE' John Ward was an animated match, as both Tom and 'wicks' Ward were at their exuberant best. Mal and John won by 22 shots to 13.
Social bowls
Three Triples social games were played on Saturday. The first game featuring George 'Jubilee Street' Boatswain, John Niddrie and Gary McPhee against Bob Freeman, Joanne Simpson and Colin Haryward, was more than a bit one-sided. Team McPhee were too strong, winning convincingly.
Veteran Leads, Ray Jones and Col Woods, played terrific lead bowls head to head, in a triples game in which the scores were close all game. Ray, Graeme Dixon and Rhona Went were challenged every end, Col, Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe. Team Tighe eventually finished in front, winning 21 shots to 17.
The club welcomed the Thompson family from Condobolin, who were in Parkes for the weekend.
Big Jim Blake took Cathy Thompson under his care, and together with skip Guy Ellery, they had a great game of triples against the very impressive Danielle Thompson, Lindesay Thompson and Dave Reilly.
In a quality game, that was only over-shadowed by the Major Triples semi-final, the bowls from both teams was of a very high quality, particularly as the 2 competitive Skips were bowling at a high standard against each other. In a close finish, team Ellery won by 2 shots.
On Wednesday, October 26 we had social bowls. Winners were Alan Curteis and Peter White winning 19+17. Runners-up were Alan Affleck and Peter Creith winning 17+18.
Marble 11 came out and the Margins were 4, 7, 7, 17, 17 & 18. Next week's jackpot is $48.
On Saturday, October 29 we had Ben and Erika McNaughton's Quickshine Car Wash Bowls Day. What a day this was with 56 very keen and happy bowlers taking to the greens for a mixed bowls event.
We had 3 bowl pairs, 3 bowl triples, singles, 242 pairs and one bowl 4's followed by a Spider.
Winners on the day were Greg Howlett, Ray Griffith, Peter White and Alan Curteis with 98 points. Runners-up were Paul Lewin, Troy Thomson, Aaron Thorne and Tony Latter with 95 points.
Winner of the Spider was Suzette Gore.
There were lots of other winners on the day with prizes getting given away and drink shouts being won.
We would like to thank Ben and Erika for a great day and their wonderful support of our great club. They even had a raffle and donated over $500 to Currajong Disability. How good is that?!
This week we have a team of boys heading over to Dubbo to try their hand against some of the best bowlers in the Club Dubbo $100,000 International Fours. We would like to wish them the best of luck.
At our club we play host to the State Mixed Pairs on Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6 from 8.30am. This should be a great contest and we encourage everyone to come and watch what should be 2 days of good bowling.
We will have social bowls on Saturday, November 5 at 1pm. Names in by 12.30pm and as always, everyone is welcome to come and have a game.
In the Club on Friday, November 4 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($700), joker draw ($1500) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals.
On Sunday, November 6 we have our AGM starting at 10am. We would love to see everyone come along and be apart of this wonderful club.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Melbourne Cup morning dawned clear, enough for Ground Control to get the green light to do their stuff! Thank you, guys!
A fantastic turnout of 33 keen bowlers in bright spring-time outfits (covered by warm jackets) hoofed it out onto the turf to try their luck. Thank you for your presence and support!
12 ends of blue-ribbon play saw Sue, Rosemary and Joe accept the laurel and cash for the 1st gallop.
Dazzling bowls in the Diamond League of Game 2 by Rhona, Fran and Darryl, out-classing the field to take the win and cheque.
Catering in the Birdcage was in full swing - many thanks to Sandy and Lea and all the helpers who took a turn. Our picnic boxes got the tick and were appreciated by all.
As Cup time drew closer, Gary conducted an entertaining auction of saddle cloth numbers, much to the amusement of punters and lookers! Well done, Merilyn, scoring the best result for a small outlay.
Thanks Rhona for the fabulous raffle prize. Lucky Bob Freeman tucked that in his saddle bags!
The best of luck to our triples team, Jan, Marja and Liz, contesting the playoffs of the District Triples in Forbes tomorrow.
The final of the club Minor Pairs will be played next Tuesday:
K Craft/L Ryan vs C Curteis/L Baker.
Social bowls returns next Tuesday, November 8. To play, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play at 10am. All welcome.
Social roster: Robyn Morgan.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.