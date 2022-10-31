On Saturday the PGC conducted their Foursomes Championships in both men's and ladies.
There were 23 pairings in the men and 8 pairings in the ladies contesting the 27 hole event, which requires each player to take alternate shots and be very tolerant where their partner may place them.
The course was still recovering from the wet conditions but playable and the greens were excellent as always.
The day was also the Breast Cancer Awareness day, coordinated by Leonie Stevenson, and every shade of pink adorned the course.
The club also hosted a round of the Jack Newton Junior Foundation and a large contingent of Forbes golfers still unable to get onto their course also.
In the Men's Division 1 Aaron Wilkie and Joe Van Opynen were the winners with a very tidy 113 only 6 over par for the day.
The boys had a commanding 5 shot lead after 18 with their 76 leading Ben Howard and Anthony Riach, Michael Thomas and Ken Keith and John Green and Luke Clarke all on 81. But the chasing pack couldn't make ground on the winners over the closing 9 holes.
In Division 2 the mature pairing of Ross Smith and Wayne Parker rounded the 18 hole mark with a 1 shot lead over the dangerous pairing of Max Medlyn and Ryan Edwards and a further stroke back to another set of smokies in Peter Magill and Brendon Simpson. But the old boys closed it out with a 42 on the last nine to pick up the prize.
In the Men's A grade nett Ian Hendry and Peter Bristol had a 2.5 stroke lead over Joe and Aaron with a further stroke back to Michael and Max as the 18 holes completed but they had to hang on with some errors creeping in to their game on the last few holes allowing Joe and Aaron to close the gap right up, only to fall ever so close.
In the Men's B grade nett Ross Smith and Wayne Parker were again to the fore but were joined on 74 at the 18 hole mark by Lindsay Elliott and Wayne Tucker with Max Medlyn and Ryan Edwards one shot in arrears.
Unfortunately, these chasers faded ad Peter Magill and Brendon Simpson ended up 4 strokes in behind and the end of the 27 holes.
In the Ladies A grade the strong pairing of Anita Medcalf and Dale Matthews were winners in the scratch with a 139 total but just 3 strokes in front of Kathy Jeffress and Kristine Smith which was the lead at the 18 hole mark. Anita and Dale also closed out the nett event 4 clear of Cathy Kelly and Colleen Staples.
In the Ladies B grade Kaye Inglis and Jenny Hoy were successful with their scratch score of 164.
Although they finished up 5 strokes clear of Margaret Hogan and Frankie Cock, they were tied at 18 holes with them and the pairing of new member Sandra Freeman and Judy Fisher. Kaye and Jenny also took out the nett event beating Sandra and Judy by 0.25 - what a finish.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by M.Skene at 244cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Joe Van Opynen at 275cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Colleen Staples at 270cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Anthony Riach at 197cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Damien Noll at 93cm, the Westlime 15th by Steve Betland at 300cm and the Central West Glass 18th by John Betland at 45cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Colleen Staples at 270cm this week.
For the ladies Jenny Hoy won the B grade 4th, Colleen Staples won the 6th and Jacqie Charlton claimed the C grade 11th.
Ball winners were - Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman 108.5, Michael Thomas and Max Keith, Peter Magill and Brendon Simpson 109.5, Ben Howard and Anthony Riach 111.5, John Green and Luke Clarke 111.75, David Stevenson and Craig Matthews 112.
This weekend is the Telescope Tyres & Batteries / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal; Griffins Leading Edge Putting Competition in conjunction / Wally Norman Memorial Medal; final of the Medal of Medals Sponsor - Parkes Betta Home Living; and final of the Putter of Putters Sponsor - Griffins Leading Edge.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.