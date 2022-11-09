Parkes Champion-Post
Opinion

Letters: Reader agrees invitations should be extended to Orange MP Phil Donato

By Contributed
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:06pm, first published 8:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another reader agrees invitations should be extended to Orange MP Phil Donato

Beyond the pale

I totally agree with Ian Chambers in his criticism of the National Party (letter published in the October 27 edition) in recently ignoring convention by failing to advise and invite Phil Donato, our local member, to the official opening of the Pet Care Kitchen and the announcement of the Northern Gateway Precinct.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.