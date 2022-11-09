Another reader agrees invitations should be extended to Orange MP Phil Donato

I totally agree with Ian Chambers in his criticism of the National Party (letter published in the October 27 edition) in recently ignoring convention by failing to advise and invite Phil Donato, our local member, to the official opening of the Pet Care Kitchen and the announcement of the Northern Gateway Precinct.
It seems our Deputy Premier and State Nationals Leader, Paul Toole, and his party are deliberately trying to cut out our local elected representative from his constituents.
Last week, we watched in horror and bemusement as the Chinese President had his predecessor forcibly removed from his parliament.
It's just a matter of degree, isn't it?!
Thanks for publishing the letter about solar gardens (October 27) where renters, and others who can't put solar on the roof of the house they live in, may buy a share (some panels) in a solar farm.
While the Grong Grong solar garden is the only one in Australia now, and still has some spots available, it was interesting to hear there is provision in the Federal budget for a Community Solar Banks Program for 25,000 low-income households and people in apartments and rental accommodation.
A solar bank is another name for a solar garden.
While the leader of the Opposition criticised the expenditure on renewables in his budget reply, the question remains why the Coalition did not put in place similar schemes when in power.
Finding ways for everyone to access cheap renewable energy is one way to help society become more equitable.
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.