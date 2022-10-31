Parkes Champion-Post
Broadway Hotel partners with Arts OutWest to bring Sunday Live & Kicking Lunchtime gigs

By Newsroom
Updated October 31 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 11:53am
Parkes musician Twiggy will feature at a couple of sessions singing his own acoustic pop tunes. Picture by Twiggy Facebook page

The Broadway Hotel in Parkes has partnered with Arts OutWest to bring lunchtime gigs to fans as a way to celebrate original live music in the Central West.

