The Broadway Hotel in Parkes has partnered with Arts OutWest to bring lunchtime gigs to fans as a way to celebrate original live music in the Central West.
The Broady, as it's affectionately known, has undergone a number of changes over the past two years at its Clarinda Street location and Arts OutWest says it's all for the better, especially their dedicated spaces for live music.
Now with their regular music program from Friday to Sunday, they're becoming the home of live music in Parkes.
It's Ausmusic Month across November and Arts OutWest, in conjunction with the Broady, is inviting people to celebrate original live music made and played in the Central West for Sunday Live & Kicking Lunchtime Sessions.
The sessions are part of a wider program held across the region during the month.
Ausmusic Month is the time of year where we are implored to celebrate the incredible contribution musicians and their work have made to our country.
"So often the spotlight is put on artists who have received wide airplay and play to large live audiences," said Arts OutWest's music industry support officer Patrick Coomey.
"This Ausmusic month Arts OutWest invites you to celebrate with original live music made and played in the Central West."
Music lovers will be able to enjoy some Americana Blues served up by Cletis Carr and his trio on Sunday, November 6 from 12noon as they perform songs from his latest album 'Trouble & Me'.
Sunday, November 13 will feature four-piece band Raptor County who know how to rock with a touch of country blues singing their songs about life from a regional perspective. They'll have Parkes local Twiggy opening for them singing his acoustic pop tunes from his 'Now & Then' release, plus some crisp new tunes.
Central West duo Smith & Jones will perform their finely crafted songs with their gorgeous harmonies on Sunday, November 20.
Opening their show will be Gracey Denham-Jones. A Parkes girl, you'll hear her like you've never heard her before, performing her own songs including 'Wait', as featured on the 'While The World Waits' compilation album.
Finishing off the month in a big way with their good time funk 'n' soul vibe is the dynamic duo Jaffer, and featuring the big bass sound of Luke Ferguson who has toured nationally and appeared at major festivals including Blues Fest, Woodford folk festival and Splendour in the Grass. Twiggy will be opening the session with more of the new tunes he's been cooking up in his home studio.
Come and enjoy some new music and experience local culture at "your local". All gigs are free and start at 12noon.
Arts OutWest's Live & Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian Governments Live Music Australia.
