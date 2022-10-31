I was surprised and disappointed at the reports of the recent opening of the new pet food factory at the Parkes Activation Precinct to notice that our local state member, Phil Donato, was absent and not invited.
It appears that the state Liberal/National Party Government pointedly refuses to include Mr Donato in some major area announcements, although the National Party member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, was present. The fact that Mr Toole is Deputy Premier should have ensured the local member be also invited.
This is not the first time this oversight has happened.
I am also disappointed that our local council appears to accept this situation and not insist that, as our local member, Mr Donato be invited to these ceremonies.
Obviously, there will be a number of major announcements in the Parkes Shire in the future, and I hope that council will impress on those organising these announcements and ceremonies, that our local Member be invited.
While Australia leads the world in the take up of rooftop solar, not everyone owns a roof.
Overall, about one-third of Australians are renters but in the 20 to 34 age group it is more than half. Ironically, this is the age group that is most concerned about global warming and wants to do more.
Fortunately, Australia's first Solar Garden in Grong Grong NSW provides a new option for anyone in any State who is unable to put solar on their roof.
After joining the co-op for a small fee, members switch to the co-op retailer and buy a "plot" of panels in the solar farm, the cost of which is credited back over ten years on electricity bills. If the renter moves home, the arrangement can continue.
This community energy model has been successful in Germany and in the US where the company US Solar is developing 14 Community Solar Gardens in Colorado alone.
At last, no roof no longer means no solar.
In Australia, the "solar for all" campaign is petitioning state governments to get behind these sorts of projects.
Readers can too by visiting the Solar for All website and joining the campaign. But anyone can join Australia's first solar garden right now.
Thumbs up to Regional Business Supplies for their continued sponsorship of Parkes Croquet Club. We wear our shirts with pride!
