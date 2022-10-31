Parkes Champion-Post
Opinion

Disappointed Parkes resident says Member for Orange Phil Donato should have been invited to opening

By Contributed
October 31 2022 - 10:14am
Parkes resident Ian Chambers said Parkes Mayor Ken Keith OAM and Deputy Premier Paul Toole should have ensured the local member was also invited. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Phil Donato

I was surprised and disappointed at the reports of the recent opening of the new pet food factory at the Parkes Activation Precinct to notice that our local state member, Phil Donato, was absent and not invited.

