The Parkes and District Kennel Club held a relaxed evening jumping trial for their final competition of the year on October 7.
The rain held off and the grounds were in excellent condition for the event.
Parkes club members had some great results on the night:
Lynn Madden and Rain
Masters Jumping - Qualification and 2nd place.
Denise Gersbach and Vesper
Excellent Jumping - Qualification, 1st place and Excellent Title.
Sammy Leonard and Stella
Novice Jumping - Qualification and 2nd place.
Karen Stubbings and Cooper
Excellent Jumping - Qualification, 2nd place and Excellent Title.
Karen Stubbings and Abbey
Open Jumping - Qualification and 2nd place.
Niki Drage and Po
Open Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Masters Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Masters Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Zoe Blank and Ladybug
Excellent Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Zoe Blank and Mozzie
Novice Jumping - Qualification and 1st place.
Judge Tenielle Thwaites planned some fantastic courses for the night which were challenging for dogs and their handlers.
The kennel club would like to thank Parkes Shire Council for their continued support in the upkeep of the grounds at the club.
SEE MORE: The club's previous competition - Parkes dog agility and jumping trial hugely popular
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.