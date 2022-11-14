A Parkes man who assaulted a tenant who hadn't paid rent has been placed on a Community Corrections Order for 14 months.
Conrad Mill, 64 and of Currajong Street, Parkes, pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and stalk / intimidate intending physical harm, and was sentenced in Parkes Local Court on October 20.
Mill approached the victim's front door at 7.35am on May 14, 2022, with a jimmy bar and a pair of sharp pliers, police documents tendered to the court revealed.
The victim had barricaded his door with gates and chains as the glass in the sliding door was broken.
Mill told the victim he had not paid rent, and tried to hit him with the bar, police documents revealed.
There was a short wrestle and the victim took the bar, then Mill threatened to chop his fingers off before striking him with the pliers, the documents revealed.
The victim was capturing the encounter on video on his phone, and when Mill left he phoned police and gave them the footage.
Solicitor Peter Martin said the victim was a tenant who had not paid rent.
"Parkes Shire Council has further informed Mill he cannot rent (the premises) out," he told the court.
It was not an excuse, but placed the behaviour in context, he said.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron said she could appreciate how frustrating the situation was, but "he has dealt with it in a criminal way".
She imposed a Community Corrections Order for 14 months with supervision.
