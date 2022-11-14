Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Conrad Mill on 14-month Community Corrections Order for assaulting tenant

By Court Reporter
November 15 2022 - 8:00am
A Parkes man has pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court for assaulting and threatening his tenant with a jimmy bar and a pair of pliers. File picture

A Parkes man who assaulted a tenant who hadn't paid rent has been placed on a Community Corrections Order for 14 months.

