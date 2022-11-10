A Parkes man has been handed a $300 fine and a six-month driving disqualification when he was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system.
Robert John Hopgood, of Blaxland Street Parkes, represented himself and entered a plea of guilty in Parkes Local Court on October 20.
He said he only used a little cannabis and on the day he did so, he had very bad back pain.
Police facts tendered to the court revealed Hopgood tested positive for cannabis during random testing on the Newell Highway on June 25, 2022.
He told police he'd smoked cannabis two days earlier.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron imposed a $300 fine and six month disqualification.
"You have to understand, if you smoke cannabis you can't drive," she said.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.