Robert Hopgood fined and disqualified from driving after he was caught with cannabis in his system

By Court Reporter
November 11 2022 - 9:00am
The Parkes man was fined and disqualified from driving in Parkes Local Court after he police discovered he had cannabis in his system. Files picture

A Parkes man has been handed a $300 fine and a six-month driving disqualification when he was convicted of driving with cannabis in his system.

