A Condobolin man has been fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months for mid-range drink driving in Parkes.
Mitchelle Dinsey, 29 years old and of Orange Street in Condobolin, entered a plea of guilty in Parkes Local Court on October 20.
Dinsey, representing himself in court, said his actions were "completely out of character" and acknowledged he had made a stupid decision.
Since his licence was suspended immediately, he's had to arrange transport both to work and to TAFE in Orange as part of his apprenticeship.
"It's already had a pretty massive effect," he told the court.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron highlighted that drink driving posed huge danger including loss of life.
"You have been very lucky you haven't hurt yourself and you haven't hurt anyone else," she said.
Dinsey will also have to have an interlock device for 12 months when his disqualification is over.
Police documents tendered to the court said police saw Dinsey swerve across the middle line, then self-correct, while travelling north on the Forbes road at Parkes about 1.45am on August 21, 2022.
He was stopped for a breath test which returned a positive result, and breath analysis showed his reading was 0.149.
