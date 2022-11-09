Parkes Champion-Post

Mitchelle Dinsey fined, disqualified from driving and handed interlock order for mid-range PCA

By Court Reporter
November 10 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Condobolin man fined, disqualified from driving and handed interlock order after driving with a mid-range PCA on the Newell Highway. File picture

A Condobolin man has been fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months for mid-range drink driving in Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.