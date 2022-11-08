Parkes Champion-Post
Court

Shane Crawford fined and convicted for unregistered firearm and not keeping it safely

By Court Reporter
November 9 2022 - 8:00am
A Parkes man has been fined and convicted in Parkes Local Court for possessing an unregistered firearm he thought was a toy. File picture

A Parkes man has told the court a pistol he had tucked away in a clothing drawer was handed down to him by his father.

