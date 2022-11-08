A Parkes man has told the court a pistol he had tucked away in a clothing drawer was handed down to him by his father.
Shane William Crawford, 42 years old and of Webb Street, pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on October 20 to possessing an unregistered firearm and not keeping it safely.
Solicitor Peter Martin said his client now acknowledged the pistol was a firearm, but "he believed it was a toy".
"It was left to him by his father, it's an heirloom," Mr Martin told the court.
He said Crawford had stowed the gun, which documents tendered to the court describe as a single-shot derringer style pistol, in a bag in the drawer only to stop anything coming off it and to keep it "in a clean way".
In sentencing, Magistrate Fiona McCarron acknowledged there was nothing in Crawford's record to indicate he was a violent man, but said the community had expectations in relation to firearms and the potential for danger.
"This certainly isn't trivial," she said, and recommended anyone who was given a firearm as an "heirloom" ask police for advice rather than conceal it.
She imposed a 12-month Community Corrections Order and a $500 fine.
Police documents tendered to the court said Crawford had asked police to attend a property he was moving out of with him, so he could collect his belongings.
Another person at the home drew police attention to the pistol, explaining they had found it when packing Crawford's clothes.
Police asked Crawford about the gun and whether he had ever tried to fire it.
Crawford told police he had had the gun for years, and when he had tried to fire it in the past it didn't work.
Police documents said the weapon appeared to be home-made and did not have a serial number.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.