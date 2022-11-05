Parkes Champion-Post

Forbes woman Lauren Albert convicted of two drug supply charges in Parkes Local Court

By Court Reporter
November 5 2022 - 4:00pm
A Forbes woman has been convicted of two drug supply charges in Parkes Local Court. File picture

A Forbes woman who drove to Sydney to purchase cannabis to sell has been convicted in Parkes Local Court.

