A Forbes woman who drove to Sydney to purchase cannabis to sell has been convicted in Parkes Local Court.
Lauren Rose Albert, 38 years old and of Stonham Street, Forbes, entered pleas of guilty to two charges relating to drug supply when she faced court on October 20.
Albert had driven from Forbes to Sydney to purchase the drugs on Tuesday, July 19, police documents tendered to the court revealed.
Police found cannabis leaf and gummy worms containing cannabis in her vehicle on the return journey, the documents revealed.
Albert was charged with one count of knowingly take part in supplying prohibited drug - more than small but less than indictable quantity; and one of supplying prohibited drug - more than indictable but less than commercial quantity.
Solicitor Matthew Tedeschi said it was his client's first time before the courts, and that she had been under financial stress at the time.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron described the charge as "very serious" and placed Albert on a 12-month Conditional Release Order.
"Drugs cause a lot of hardship for people and you are providing a vehicle for that to occur," she said.
Albert was stopped by police for a random breath test at 9.05pm that night, police documents tendered to the court said.
Police received information Albert, who had two passengers, was transporting cannabis from Sydney to Forbes and searched the vehicle.
They found two clear bags of cannabis buds, weighing a total 211.84 grams, as well as 248.45 grams of gummy worms that were advertised as containing cannabis. Analysis showed the presence of the drug.
Albert had paid $2000 for the drugs in Sydney, the court documents revealed.
