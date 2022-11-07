Parkes Champion-Post

Clinton Wrigley in Parkes Local Court for stealing $10,000 worth of farming equipment from Peak Hill farm

By Court Reporter
November 8 2022 - 7:00am
The $10,000 farming equipment theft occurred on a property at Peak Hill in late 2020. File picture

A man has been convicted of stealing $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a property at Peak Hill in late 2020.

