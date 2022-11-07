A man has been convicted of stealing $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a property at Peak Hill in late 2020.
Clinton Beau Wrigley of Zara Street, Warren, was given a 12-month community corrections order in Parkes Local Court on October 20
Solicitor George Costantine said his 37-year-old client had already spent five months and 17 days in custody for break and enter and larceny, and adhered to his earlier plea of guilty.
Wrigley, he said, had taken positive actions during the time he served in custody and had no further offending since his release on May 21, 2022.
"To his credit he has obtained employment, he's working significant hours, he's working hard and enjoying work," Mr Costantine said.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron said the break-in was certainly not trivial, and carried a significant maximum penalty, but she acknowledged Wrigley had already served jail time.
Police documents tendered to the courts revealed Wrigley stole hand tools, power tools, a compound bow and quad bike when he broke into a machinery shed on a property at Peak Hill on December 30, 2020.
"He has taken some very valuable farming equipment," Magistrate McCarron said.
She imposed a further 12 month Community Corrections Order with supervision out of Dubbo.
