A Parkes woman has been fined and disqualified from driving after taking cannabis and methylamphetamine.
Shannon Webber, 40, of Acacia Avenue Parkes, represented herself and entered a plea of guilty to the charge in Parkes Local Court on October 20.
"I know I did the wrong thing, I know the consequences," Webber told the court.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron imposed a $200 fine and six month disqualification from driving.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed they stopped Webber after seeing her make "a wild turn" from Danilenko Street onto Barton Street about 3pm on August 17, 2022.
A roadside test returned a positive result to cannabis and methylamphetamine and secondary oral fluid tests confirmed that.
