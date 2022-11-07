Parkes Champion-Post

Shannon Webber disqualified from driving for six months after taking cannabis and methylamphetamine

By Court Reporter
Updated November 7 2022 - 8:14pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Parkes woman told Parkes Local Court she knew she did the wrong thing when she was caught driving with an illicit drug in her system. File picture

A Parkes woman has been fined and disqualified from driving after taking cannabis and methylamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.