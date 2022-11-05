Parkes Champion-Post

Brent Skinner fined and disqualified from driving after blowing twice the legal limit

By Court Reporter
November 6 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months after blowing twice the legal limit. File picture

A man who told police he'd consumed 15 to 20 schooners of mid-strength beer before getting behind the wheel has been fined $800 and given a three-month disqualification from driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.