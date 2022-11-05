A man who told police he'd consumed 15 to 20 schooners of mid-strength beer before getting behind the wheel has been fined $800 and given a three-month disqualification from driving.
Brent Daniel Skinner, of Oxley Road, Weethalle, entered a plea of guilty when he appeared in Parkes Local Court, self-represented, on October 20.
"Sorry, it was a poor decision," the 35-year-old told the court, adding it had had detrimental consequences for his work and financial situation.
Police documents tendered to the court revealed Skinner was stopped for a breath test about 12.05am on August 26, 2022, after police noticed him driving in excess of the speed limit.
Skinner was driving north on the Peak Hill Road and turned right into Webb Street, where he was stopped in front of a house.
The roadside test was positive and Skinner told police he'd consumed 15 to 20 schooners of mid-strength beer and a can of Jack Daniels since 6pm. He'd also had a large meal.
His breath analysis returned a mid-range reading of 0.100.
Magistrate Fiona McCarron said in sentencing it was dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol.
"There's no way anyone can drive after 15 schooners of beer," she said.
"You are very lucky to be standing here, and you haven't hurt yourself or anyone else."
Skinner will have to have an interlock device fitted to his vehicle for 12 months after his disqualification.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.