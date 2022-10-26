Aruma's Aussie Biscuits is making flying a little sweeter, with home grown airline FlyPelican now serving their delicious bikkies to passengers.
FlyPelican is the first airline to team up with Aussie Biscuits, with plans to serve some 2500 packs of biscuits each month to passengers flying out of Newcastle to destinations including Sydney, Canberra, Mudgee, and Ballina.
This follows Aussie Biscuit's recent deal with Sydney Airport, which has seen more than 30,000 packs of bikkies (and counting!) served to weary travellers in peak-time queues.
Aussie Biscuits Business Manager Brett Thompson said the new account with FlyPelican was another feather in the non-profit business' cap in sharing these top-quality products with more Aussie travellers.
"Getting to work with a domestic airline like FlyPelican, which brings lots of travellers to many country destinations, gives us a chance to get our bikkies in more mouths to help our brand and business grow," Brett said.
Some 24 supported employees (people with a disability) are working to make and pack biscuits for FlyPelican.
"The more we grow, the more we can employ people with a disability to learn new skills, make lots of friends, and build their confidence and independence - all while having fun," Brett says.
FlyPelican CEO Marty Hawley said an Aussie Biscuits employee who flies with the airline initially floated the idea of serving the biscuits during flights.
"When we found out that Aussie Biscuits is a 100 per cent Aussie owned business with roots in the regional NSW community of Forbes, we had to get involved," he said.
"We are 100 per cent Aussie owned and operated, and our focus has always been on keeping local regional communities connected, and now we can do that through bikkies!"
So, what's Marty's favourite Aussie Biscuits flavour?
"I'm partial to the Anzac biscuit because it reminds me of Nan's baking, and I love the Shortbread - perfect for dipping in the 3pm cuppa," he says.
FlyPelican's fleet of Jetstream 32 aircrafts complete around 100 flights each week between destinations across regional NSW and the ACT, adding Bathurst to their options in September.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.