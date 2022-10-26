Parkes Champion-Post

Airline FlyPelican now serving Forbes-based Aussie Biscuits to passengers

By Newsroom
October 26 2022 - 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FlyPelican pilots Dylan and Nathan with their Aussie Biscuits. Picture supplied

Aruma's Aussie Biscuits is making flying a little sweeter, with home grown airline FlyPelican now serving their delicious bikkies to passengers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.