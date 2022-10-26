Parkes tennis juniors leaving their mark in Central West tournaments

Term 4 is upon us and hard to believe we're closing in on another year of tennis.
There has been plenty happening around the centre as well as around the region with our juniors.
The Monday night social ladies doubles is progressing well and despite the aftermath of the first round being aches and pains in muscles some ladies hadn't used for quite some time, they continue to arrive with smiles on their face keen for an evening of fun fitness and friendships.
Tuesday night mixed comp has brought many out of their comfort zones and back onto the court after a few years of hiatus. This comp looks very competitive with all 12 teams at full throttle, pounding down some big serves and hitting the returns with pace trying to get the early ascendency.
Three rounds in and already there's some good form on the board. Wise Aces are leading the pack and scored a convincing 5 sets to 1 win over Arndell's Aces this week.
Mitch Arndell scored the lone win for the Aces with a tough 6/4 win over Darren Fisher. Mixed Lollies and Match-ups had a cracking night with Paul Dunford taking advantage of the damp courts using his nasty spin and slice keeping the balls low. He was too good and guided his team to a 4 sets to 2 win.
Agitators defeated Full of Excuses 3 sets all and 25 games to 23. Unsure who was playing for Full of Excuses this week as the team scoresheet was blank. Shanks-a-Lot scored a hard fought 4 sets to 2 win over defending champions Kiss My Ace.
Mick Green and Mitch Unger both won their singles sets while James Beuzeville scored his singles for Kiss My Ace.
Scrapers scored a rare, no, very rare 6 sets to 0 win over newcomers Slammers. All sets were close but went the way of Scrapers who are now full of confidence as they scored this remarkable win without their loyal captain Robbo.
Lance Denny stepped up to Line 1 while Jake McNeil came into the team to partner David Villella who was showing exceptional skill in the Line 2 position. Scrapers will be hoping their form continues as its still 5 weeks until they take on arch rivals Agitators.
Wasted Potential defeated Smash Hits according to a WP team member despite the scoresheet not being completed.
Tuesday morning ladies are continuing their weekly hit and ladies of any standard are welcome to come and join in from 9am-11am each week.
Saturday afternoon is mixed social tennis from 12.30-4pm. All are welcome to come along and enjoy a social hit followed by a cuppa.
Thursday mornings Rally4Ever program is well received with up to a dozen from throughout the community coming along to get out of the house and enjoy each other's company while hitting a few balls and playing some fun activities that Helen has organised.
Some challenge the thinking and coordination while most end with laughter. Everyone is more than welcome to come along and enjoy this mental wellbeing program for free from 9.30-10.30am each Thursday during the school terms. No tennis prowess required.
On the junior front we have had 12 players participating in the Central West Regional Matchplay tournaments on Sundays during 2022.
They have now finished and the Regional Finals will be played in Parkes on November 12/13. Parkes players to qualify include Mitch Arndell, Ethan Hunt, Ella McColl, Phoebe Forbes, Harry Yelland, Anna Orr, Savannah Latu, Katie Forbes and Lachlan Orr.
Meanwhile it has been a big week for Lachlan Orr as he represented Central West in the NSW State Teams event played in Bathurst last weekend.
The Central West team included Jack Edwards from the Blue Mountains, Nixon Broome from Orange and Archie Williams from Dubbo.
The boys played both singles and doubles and having a manager sit courtside was a real benefit for the players. The boys were playing for 9/10th playoffs when rain unfortunately halted play. Lachlan has been working had on his tennis and trying to get all the foundations in place before he starts to grow and get stronger. Well done Lachie!
A 5 week junior competition is being proposed to start November 1. This will be through the Red, Orange, Green and Yellow stages of development. Half hour singles for Red, Orange and Green ball players and 1hr of singles and doubles for Yellow ball players.
The Red and Orange players will be assisted by our SBAT Trainee Lily along with squad players Anna and Savannah. Names need to be SMS to Helen by midnight tonight on 0407 253 888.
