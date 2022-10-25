Group 11 clubs remain committed to walking away from western-wide competition in 2023 unless all four grades are involved.
A meeting was held at Wellington on Sunday to review the 2023 season and discuss the structure of play next year.
Despite structure being such a hot topic and NSW Rugby League chief executive officer Dave Trodden making the trip to Wellington, multiple clubs from both groups weren't represented at the meeting and no firm plan of attack for next year was put in place.
Uncertainty remains around what 2023 will now look like but clubs have time to discuss their preferences and it is hoped a draft draw will be released before the respective competition annual general meetings next month.
In 2022, first grade sides from both Group 11 and Group 10 played in the Peter McDonald Premiership while under 18s teams contested the Tom Nelson Western Premiership.
Group 11 has threatened to walk away from a combined competition in 2023 should league tag and reserve grade not be involved, after sides in those leagues endured reduced game-time this year due to the lack of crossover matches.
"It was brought up at the meeting that unless all four grades play in crossover rounds, we're not playing," Group 11 secretary Paul Loxley said, backing up his clubs which made that threat in July.
"Our guys are keen to play the competition if everyone gets to play. It's as simple as that.
"Everyone was adamant about it. If reserve grade isn't playing every week then they're going to go to union or Castlereagh (League) or wherever and play in a comp where they can play every week."
Group 10 chairman Linore Zamparini attended Sunday's meeting and said he felt league tag would be part of the western-wide competition next year but uncertainty remains around reserve grade.
"I really think the league tag girls are pretty keen for it. The bugbear at the minute is the reserve grade teams," he said.
"Like anyone's reserve grade sides, they tag along with the other sides but they are hard to get anywhere. Once they do it, I think they'll say it's not as bad as they thought.
"It was the same when the PMP took off. Everyone was a bit apprehensive but then once it started everyone realised it wasn't as bad as they thought."
While all Group 11 clubs want four grades and NSWRL regional manager for Western, Tim Del Guzzo, spoke glowingly of Sunday's meeting and said there was "strong support" for it, Zamparini stated it was "50-50" in his Group.
He stated clubs need information before they can make-up their mind and the need for a draft draw - which is reportedly being put together now - was vital.
"Once that draw comes out, they'll be able to see what it all means," he said.
"The draw is the major issue. It is a major decision that has to be made and it has to be made as soon as possible so people can plan their budgets and set everything up to accommodate where they're going."
Details on crossover matches for next year are yet to be locked in. It could stay the same as this year, where almost all clubs started the season with two rounds of crossover matches and two were played later in the campaign, or they could be spread out through the regular season. In the second format, there could potentially be rounds where just one match is a crossover game.
Budget and finances was also one of the main topics discussed on Sunday.
The NSWRL confirmed a $250,000 investment in the competition prior to the 2022 season, and took the responsibility of filming and uploading matches away from clubs, assisted in matchday operations, paid the costs of Level 2 Sports Trainer accreditation for up to 20 participants, and paid for the premiership silverware.
Bus trips for teams travelling in excess of 300km in a round trip were also paid for.
The question of finances was put to Trodden on Sunday and while he was full of praise for the competition he was unable to give an exact dollar amount in regards to 2023.
"We would assume same again and NSWRL would be in this for the long haul," Zamparini said.
"NSWRL is committed, Dave Trodden said that without saying how much. They are committed to the comp and I would assume they would carry it forward.
"But I think they're on board with it. They saw the benefits and they've got a stronger competition."
Zamparini also defended the relationship between the two groups despite the differences in recent time.
There's been plenty of debate among fans of the game and discussion on social media about structure for next year but Zamparini said the relationship between the two boards remains strong.
"There's never any dramas," he said.
"We certainly don't whinge about anyone, our board. I think it's more the punters out there, the fans, and where they get it from is sometimes beyond everyone.
"I think this is going to go ahead but we've got to work together to get the best result for everyone. At the end of the day, we're all here to promote rugby league and that's what we need to do.
"The PMP is still a work-in-progress and there's some things that have to be changed and there's some things that don't have to change. You can't get it 100 per cent right straight off the bat but I think we'll go close."
The Group 11 annual general meeting will be held on November 27.
