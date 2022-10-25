Parkes Champion-Post

Group 11 clubs steadfast on threat to leave western league unless a four-grade commitment is confirmed

By Nick Guthrie
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:06am, first published October 25 2022 - 10:00pm
The league tag and reserve grade competitions endured reduced game-time this year due to the lack of crossover matches, while first grade were part of the Peter McDonald Premiership and 18s the Tom Nelson Western Premiership. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Group 11 clubs remain committed to walking away from western-wide competition in 2023 unless all four grades are involved.

