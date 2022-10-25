Parkes Champion-Post

Henry Kross is number two in Australia as he prepares for fifth major squash tournament in 2022

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 26 2022 - 12:29am, first published October 25 2022 - 11:54pm
After an incredible year on the squash court, young Henry Kross is taking it up a notch with his fifth and final major tournament, the Oceania Junior Championships.

