After an incredible year on the squash court, young Henry Kross is taking it up a notch with his fifth and final major tournament, the Oceania Junior Championships.
The 12-year-old is hoping for a successful campaign when players from around the world converge on Sydney from December 17 to 19, and will relish in the opportunity for more experience and game-time.
"We're hoping for a good end to the year," mum Judy Kross said.
"It's his last major tournament before moving up an age group, to under 15s."
Henry has been competing in one major tournament after the next since April, with the Australian Junior Open.
He represented Western at the NSW State Junior Squash Championships from July 8-10 where he was crowned NSW under 13s champion.
He played in the Australian Trans Tasman Combined State Squash titles in Brisbane at the end of August after trials at the State Combined High Schools where Western played 18 other regions and placed fourth overall.
It was his first time as a Year 7 student, with Parkes High School, placing first in the individuals and was selected as number one player out of the top five for the NSW Under 15 Boys team.
Henry faced Queensland and New Zealand in three individual and two double events, with Queensland placing first, New Zealand second and NSW third.
He was seeded number two for Australia in the under 15 boys, where he played with Queensland's number one in the doubles against New Zealand's top two players.
"It was pretty exciting, we lost the first game 10-11 but won the next two 11-10," Henry said.
He won one out of his four games in the individuals but only lost by two points in each match.
"It was very close," Judy said.
"Overall Australia lost to New Zealand 14-16, it was the first time we got so close to New Zealand.
Henry has just returned from the Australian Junior Championships in Perth, September 25 to October 2, where he placed second to Queensland's Joel Raj in the under 13s.
There was no ill-will between the pair who've become friends over the years, both swapping their shirts after their last match.
"I tried my best in every game... It was a bit more challenging because you're playing different levels," Henry said.
"I played each state and each game was pretty tough."
Among his highlights was beating Queensland in the round games.
"Queensland have won for so long, it was good to beat them," Judy added.
"NSW won in the round games but lost by one game overall, it was the closest game NSW has ever played against Queensland.
"The final result was won by matches."
Henry has been playing at a top level since he was eight years old when he won his first state championships, and plays in A Grade locally.
He started playing squash just before his fourth birthday in 2014 when his dad Jay, also a good squash player and coach, hired a court to have a hit before the family began leasing and managing them themselves.
"The first time I ever tried it, I thought 'this is my sport'," Henry said.
The competitions started at six years old and two years later Parkes man and nine-time club champion Geoff Leonard came onboard to help with coaching.
It's also thanks to fellow A Grade player Matt Swindle who has a hit with him every Friday that Henry is able to train and better his game.
Geoff said it's been very rewarding coaching Henry over the past four years.
"His improvement in the last five months has been unbelievable," he said.
"Henry's achievements in regards to his results [has been a highlight], that and his shot-making ability."
Henry's enjoyed making friends in the sport and now that he is older, he can travel with them to tournaments.
He's quite the all-rounder too, involving himself in six other sports - cricket, hockey, touch, soccer, lawn bowls and athletics.
Anything to get him out of school, jokes mum.
But it all contributes to growing his stamina, improving his technique and enhancing his overall fitness.
His ultimate goal is to become a professional player one day and hopes that squash has a place in the Olympics in the future.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
