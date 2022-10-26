It was a concert for Parkes music pioneer Lindsay Morehouse and in a way for his daughter Caroline Chapman, who said her father would have been so pleased with the performance on Sunday.
Parkes Shire Concert Band (PSCB), along with musicians from around the region, hosted the memorial concert at the Parkes Services Club to pay tribute to a man who had so much influence on the art in the shire and Central West.
Up to 150 people attended including the musicians who performed, and many of whom had played with Lindsay in the Parkes Orchestra. Lindsay passed away in January at 92.
The concert was the final event that was tied in as part of the Spring Fling Festival in Parkes.
Caroline, and her husband Steve and son Patrick who were also in attendance, were touched by the gesture and variety of music on show.
"The concert was such a great celebration of music in Parkes and my thoughts were with how pleased dad would have been that music continues to be so strong in the region," Caroline said.
"Amazing Grace with the bagpipes for the closing item stirred some emotions for me that's for sure."
Caroline praised the many great segments but said she particularly loved the musicians gathering together for the last items in the combined band.
There was memorabilia on display, which was a sample of what Caroline's parents had kept over the years, such as newspaper clippings, photographs, job references, concert programs, records that Lindsay produced on his record labels and other ephemera.
"They are proving to be an important source of information for a book I am writing about dad's life in radio, recording and music," Caroline added.
"I am so impressed with how much time and effort the Shire Band put into dad's memorial concert, thank them so much, I am very touched.
"Ellen Tom grabbed an idea and ran with it, producing such a wonderful gathering of musicians and music lovers, some I hadn't seen for many years.
"I loved seeing them finding their photographs in newspaper clippings on display."
Caroline thanked everyone who attended.
"Without an audience, it wouldn't be a concert," she said.
"Thank you to the Parkes Shire Council, Parkes Champion Post and organisers of the Spring Fling Festival. It is a great concept which will no doubt continue to develop and present opportunities for local musicians both young and old, dad would be so pleased."
Ellen Tom from PSCB said Sunday's concert was a wonderful celebration of music to honour Lindsay, for all he contributed to the Parkes Shire for 40 years.
"The concert achieved our expectations of a wonderful afternoon of music to celebrate Lindsay. It was a showcase of musicians who are performing in the Parkes Shire including the Forbes Town and District," she said.
"There were a few in the audience who were taught to play by Lindsay, and enjoyed all the concerts he organised."
Ellen also thanked Caroline and her family for the wonderful display of memorabilia.
"It was a timeline of Lindsay's career and years working in radio, teaching and conducting music in Parkes," she said.
"Thank you to our wonderful musicians, we all collaborate and support each other.
"The stirring sounds the didgeridoo created with Welcome to Country, thank you Charlie (Oraha ) and Tyrone (Robinson), it was a memorable day for Lindsay."
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading.
