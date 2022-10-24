Parkes Champion-Post

Mock crash video screened for first time as students prepare for Youth Driver Education Program

By Newsroom
October 24 2022 - 8:00pm
The youth actors in the mock crash video for the NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program, Amelia Barwick, Kaitlyn Stevenson, Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer Melanie Suitor, Shaylee Edwards and Zak Chatman. Picture supplied

The mock crash scenario video that will be used to better educate young drivers in a new approach has been screened for the first time.

