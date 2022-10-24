The mock crash scenario video that will be used to better educate young drivers in a new approach has been screened for the first time.
Around 40 stakeholders, involving actors, their families and friends, emergency service personnel, councillors and Parkes Shire Council staff, attended the screening of the video as part of this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.
Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said the screening was the first time the video has been seen publicly, before it is rolled out to the 11 local high schools.
"There were a few tweaks that needed to be made to the video... but we are really happy with the finished product," Ms Suitor said.
"After two years of COVID disruptions we decided to film this year's crash scenario instead of holding the live demonstrations.
"This video future-proofs this program for us, it can be used as a training tool for new actors and could even be rolled out in other areas of regional NSW."
The NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program has been running since 2008 and sees around 500 local Year 10 students take part each year.
During that time, crashes involving young drivers on local roads has decreased 27 per cent.
The program includes a pre lesson, the crash scenario video and a follow-up lesson.
"Our crash scenario is based on a typical crash involving a P plate driver on our local roads. It's as real as we can make it," Ms Suitor said.
"We want to show young drivers what can and does happen far too often on our roads. We want to encourage young people to make safe decisions when they get into a car as either the driver or a passenger.
"Thanks to all of the cast, crew and supporters that have made this video possible."
The cast includes; Kaitlyn Stevenson, Zak Chatman, Shaylee Edwards, Amelia Barwick, Neil Westcott, Blake Martin, Ilee Hayden, James Simpson, Jack McGrath, Jarryn Grinter, Lisa McCreadie, Geoff Lovegrove, Alison Smith, Superintendent Brendan Gorman, Senior Constable Daniel Greef, Detective Senior Constable Daniel Barling, Senior Constable Jason McKinnon, Constable Emma Montgomery, Constable Cooper Crouch-McKinnon, Constable Rachel Higgins, Jeff Field, Kira Leonard, David Law, Matthew Hando, Cassandra Barwick, Kim Edwards, Scott Baker and Gary O'Toole.
The crew includes; Glen Morgan, Sherry Morgan, Sam Hargraves and Phill Cranny.
With special thanks to; Parkes Auto Wreckers, Westlime, Regency Medical, The McMasters, Marianna Sarin, Parkes Hospital, Dr Kerry Stewart, Dr Nimesh Piyatissa and Gareth Sutton.
The program began on October 18 and will run until Wednesday, November 16.
"We will be returning to live demonstrations next year," Ms Suitor said.
READ ALSO:
Send a letter to the editor by filling out the form below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.