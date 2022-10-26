Parkes Champion-Post

Gary McPhee 2022 Minor Singles champion after face-off with Mick Simpson

By Contributed
Updated October 26 2022 - 1:29am, first published 1:11am
Gary McPhee's experience in the big moments won him the 2022 Minor Singles title by 25 shots to 16 against a well-matched opponent in Michael Simpson. Picture supplied

Parkes bowls

Last Thursday's social bowls were washed out again, and on Saturday only 10 social bowlers took the punt on bowling a few ends and they managed to reach the jack occasionally, before the next rain event swept across the greens.

