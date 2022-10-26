Last Thursday's social bowls were washed out again, and on Saturday only 10 social bowlers took the punt on bowling a few ends and they managed to reach the jack occasionally, before the next rain event swept across the greens.
Championship bowls
The final of the 2022 Minor Singles was played on a heavy green on Sunday with Mick Simpson, who has taken the bowls scene by storm this year, playing last years' runner-up Gary McPhee.
Gary has been in scintillating form of late and was the favourite for the title which was played in front of 20 spectators on a heavy green under humid conditions.
The first 7 ends belonged to the underdog as Mick didn't hold back, leading by 10 shots to 5, helped by a classy 4 on the second end.
Gary held his nerve, picking up a 4 on the ninth end to bring the match to level scores, as both bowlers delivered, and then defended draw shots and their shots near the jack.
Gary eventually regained the lead and was leading by 18 to 15, after which he was never headed, demonstrating his experience in the big moments, and won the title by 25 shots to 16.
Both bowlers played great bowl and it was unfortunate there had to be a loser in the final. Congratulations Mick Simpson on a great Singles campaign in Majors and Minors grade this year.
On Wednesday, October 19 we had social bowls. Winners were Peter White and Kev Hynds winning 21+43. Runners-up were Clive Stibbard and Alan Affleck winning 20+14.
Marble 14 came out and the Margins were 1, 12, 14 & 43, so Gene Rapp, John Corcoran, Clive Stibbard and Alan Affleck all collected $15 each and next week's jackpot will start at $22.
On Saturday, October 22 we had social bowls. Winners were Myra Townsend, Jake Brown and Peter Creith winning 14+2. Runners-up were Gene Rapp, Steve Clegg and Alan Affleck winning 13+10.
We see Ben and Erika McNaughton's Quickshine Car Wash Bowls day on Saturday, October 29 at 10am. Only 2 single entry spots available. On Sunday, October 30 we have the Parkes Spaceman's Old Boys Bowls Day at 11am.
Reminder that our AGM is on Sunday, November 6 at 10am. We encourage everyone to come along to vote in the new committee and discuss any general business that may arise.
In the club on Friday, October 28 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($650), joker draw ($1,450) and Clubhouse Bistro serving up their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Tuesday morning dawned bright and sunny and attracted 17 ladies to the club for a social roll up.
Ground Control, as always, did a sterling job of rolling the damp out of the green. Thanks fellas!
We welcomed a couple of new belles to our very social group. Thanks to Joe D, Judy Chambers and Judy Nobes now know the basics of lawn bowls! Lynn Ryan and Lea Orr followed up the training, combining with the newbies in a friendly game of pairs. Hope you enjoyed yourselves girls, despite the caffeine withdrawal at 11am!
The Grade 3 Pennants ladies teamed up for some extra practice in preparation for the State Playoffs next month. Brenda Davies/Di Howell/Maureen Miller/Liz Byrne came away with the win against Marja Iffland/Heather Harvey/Rhona Went after playing some impressive close ends.
A well-matched game of triples resulted in Gwenda Carty/Maureen Baillie/Rosemary Mitchell just going down to Frances Charlton/Kay Craft/Joan Simpson on rink 2.
Maureen M, Marja and Judy C each pocketed cash in the 100s club (that should entice Judy back to cover her next green fees)!
Next Tuesday, November 1 is our Melbourne Cup Spring Carnival! 10am start. Mixed 2-bowl triples, 2 games of 13 ends. Teams will be drawn after this Saturday, so please put your names down at the bar! $20 covers lunch, green fees and bubbles. Non-players lunch $10. Wear Spring mufti and join in all the excitement of Cup Day. Sweeps are already available at the club.
Looking ahead, the final of the Minor Pairs Championship will be contested on November 8, between K Craft/L Ryan vs C Curteis/L Baker. Good luck to each of you.
Social roster: Rose Mitchell.
