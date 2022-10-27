Parkes Christian School is celebrating 40 years of Christian education in the Central West with a spring fair and celebration service on the weekend of October 29 and 30.
Past principals, staff, students and families that have been involved with the school over the past 40 years are all invited to attend, with the spring fair also open to the general public.
The spring fair is being held on Saturday from 9am to 2pm and is a wonderful community event that involves market stalls run by students, staff and outside vendors.
There will also be a huge range of food options including egg and bacon rolls for breakfast, hot dogs, hot chips, donuts and pulled pork rolls. There is also freshly brewed coffee, devonshire tea, an art exhibition, live entertainment and fun games and competitions for the kids.
The school has also procured a framed and signed Nathan Cleary jersey.
Everyone who makes a small donation to the school on the day will have the chance to win this fabulous piece of sporting memorabilia.
There will also be a display of photos, uniforms and video footage of the school over the past 40 years so people can see just how far the school has progressed during this time.
Members of the public are also most welcome to have a look around the entire school and get a guided tour by some of the student leaders.
As such, the spring fair is a wonderful opportunity for prospective students and parents to come and have a look at what the school has to offer.
On the following day - Sunday, October 30, from 10am - former staff, students and families of the school are invited to attend a celebration service in the school hall.
The service will see staff, students and members of the Parkes Community Church perform worship songs, and reminisce about the beginning and development of the school.
With the church playing such a vital role in establishing the school back in 1982, the service is a wonderful opportunity for current staff and students to give thanks and recognise all the hard work done by so many people over the years.
Principal Glen Westcott is delighted to be finally hosting the long awaited 40 Year celebrations.
"Parkes Christian School was the first Christian School to be built in NSW west of the Blue Mountains," Glen said.
He says that from humble beginnings, relying on donations and volunteers to provide a Christian education to small groups of students from kindergarten to Year 8, the school is now well and truly thriving.
"With a growing population of 300 students from kindergarten to Year 12 and more than 40 staff, the school has impressive facilities, with its Industrial Technology, Music and Theatre, Sport and Multimedia facilities being of professional standard," Glen said.
As a not-for-profit independent school, Parkes Christian School is able to manage their own finances and put every single dollar back into the students and their education.
Glen says the Christian principles that underpin every aspect of the school are alive and well today.
"The staff ensure that all students are welcome at the school and will learn the simple gospel message of God's love and the importance of respecting and caring about all people, treating others with kindness and compassion, and being young people of good character," he said.
For more information about the school and the events coming up, follow the school on Facebook, or contact the school office on 6862 4164.
Head on over to the Parkes Christian School this weekend for what is sure to be a wonderful weekend of family fun, and help the school community to celebrate this special milestone.
