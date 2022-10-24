The Alectown district is having its annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 6 at the Alectown Soldiers Memorial Hall at 4pm.
This service has been held annually for many years just prior to harvest to give thanks for the upcoming harvest and for the many blessings we receive during the year.
Quite often we have longed for rain to finish off the crops.
This year has been extraordinary and we pray for fine weather to dry out the soil so that the crops that fortunately were able to be sown can be harvested.
It is also a great opportunity for the district to get together as Covid has prevented many functions happening throughout the year.
Afternoon tea will be served afterwards giving people the chance to chat.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
MORE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.