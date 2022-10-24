Parkes Champion-Post
Parkes Shire farmers to give thanks for great year so far at service ahead of harvest

By Valmai Westcott
Updated October 24 2022 - 7:25am, first published 6:37am
The annual Thanksgiving Service in Alectown is going ahead in 2022. File picture

The Alectown district is having its annual Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, November 6 at the Alectown Soldiers Memorial Hall at 4pm.

