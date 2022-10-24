Reserve grade and league tag competitions are a strong possibility of going Western-wide in 2023 after Sunday's club forum at Wellington.
Following the meeting between the Group 10 and 11 clubs, no decision was made on how all four grades will be shaped next year.
After the success of the western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership and Tom Nelson Under 18s this year, Group 11 clubs in particular were hoping the reserve grade and league tag competitions went the same way in 2023.
NSWRL Regional Manager Tim Del Guzzo admitted there were a lot of positive thoughts from clubs on Sunday about how the two grades in question could be played in the future.
"There was strong support at [Sunday's] club forum for the addition of reserve grade and ladies league tag to the Western competition," he said.
"The clubs wanted more footy for reserve grade and league tag and expressed a desire to have all grades play together in crossover fixtures."
Earlier this year, Del Guzzo told ACM there would be changes after the 2022-season and said NSWRL would take on board any feedback clubs had for them.
Without crossover rounds this year, reserve grade and league tag sides often went several weeks without playing a match, something which could drive players away going forward.
Those clubs who were fortunate enough to win their respective grand finals in league tag and reserve grade played off against their counterparts from the other Group in a one-off match.
Group 11's board and clubs have been big supporters of having all four competitions run parallel, even having discussed returning to the pre-2022 structure of play, which does not involve matches against Group 10.
A survey was sent out to clubs following the completion of the season and Del Guzzo said the majority of those involved want change for 2023.
"In a similar way to which the forum was conducted, the survey results were extremely positive," he said.
"A couple of the encouraging results were - over two-thirds of respondents thought the Peter McDonald Premiership was of a higher standard than the previous stand-alone Group seasons, particularly in the Under 18s.
"Ninety per cent of respondents said they would like to see reserve grade and league tag join the Western competition."
All clubs will submit their preferences for the draw this week, something which could mean the return of rivalry games like Orange and Dubbo CYMS, Bathurst St Pats taking on Forbes Magpies and so on.
A decision on what exactly the competitions will look like in 2023 will be made over the coming weeks, with a draw to be released prior to Christmas.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
