Boo at the Zoo to be held at Taronga Western Plains Zoo on October 31

By Grace Black
Updated October 20 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:28pm
Boo! Zoo animals to join in the Halloween fun at new event

If you made it to Taronga Western Plains Zoo to join in the fun at Zoocoustics, you'll know what a stellar setting our beautiful site is for events. Who doesn't want to see the primates up to their monkey antics on the islands while enjoying a family-filled day with every desire catered for? We loved sharing our big backyard so much, that we are putting on a Halloween family event for all - Boo at the Zoo!

