Parkes' outstanding league players recognised at awards night

The Parkes Spacemen Rugby League Club held their annual presentation night on September 9 at the Coachman Hotel.
It's the night of nights for the club and the town's most outstanding players and supporters.
The awards on the night went to:
First Grade
Player of the Year - Chad Porter.
Coach's Award - James Parsons.
Fred and Julie King Memorial Award - Sam Dwyer.
Brian Usher Memorial Award - Brandon Page.
Reserve Grade
Best and Fairest - Jack Eyre.
Best and Fairest runner-up - Raydan Choyce.
Coach's Award - Riley Thompson.
George Wright Memorial Award - Epi Sadrodro.
Under 18s
CJ Dwyer Memorial Award for Most Outstanding Junior - Malakai Folau.
Best Forward - Tye Toomey.
Best Back - Tyler Yeo.
Coach's Award - Charlie Mahon.
Rookie of the Year - Will Taylor.
League tag
Most Outstanding Player - India Draper.
Best and Fairest - Jorja Simpson.
Best Forward - Macey Morrison.
Best Back - Bronte Thompson.
Rookie of the Year - Belle Whitchurch.
Other perpetual trophies
Bev Colley, wife of the late Jock Colley, presented the Jock Colley Memorial Award for Outstanding Talent across all 4 grades to Malakai Folau.
The Old Boys Best and Fairest Award went to Chad Porter, presented to him by Bob Forrest.
The 40 years of Steve Sullivan Memorial Award, presented by Brenda and John Sullivan, went to under 18s player Malakai Folau.
The Coachman Sponsors Award went to Jake Porter, presented to him by Tony and Terri Todd
Peter and Karen Creith presented the Clubman of the Year award to strapper Andrew Porter.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
