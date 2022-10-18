Visitors boost Saturday's golf stableford at Parkes Golf Course

In A grade the pairing of Leone Stevenson and John Green reigned supreme with their 27 hole total of 128 being a clear 5 strokes in front of the new pairing of Kaye Jones and Michael Thomas. Leone and John complimented each others game recording a 85 for the first 18 holes and then cementing the win with a closing 9 hole score of 43. They were tied at the 18 hole mark with Jack Elliott and Colleen Flynn and 2 in front of Kristine Smith and David Stevenson. The winners of B grade were Colleen and Jack who were only 1 shot off the A grade total and won by 6 shots from Dale Matthews and Rod Kiley.