Visitors boost Saturday's golf stableford at Parkes Golf Course

Saturday was the Phil Barnard Painting Services sponsored 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with an individual in conjunction.
Thanks to Phil for his support of the PGC where his golfing prowess is legendary. We had 106 starters bolstered by a strong contingent from Forbes eager to get some dry course golf in and a group from Cowra.
The winners of the competition were the pairing of Richard Hamilton and John Fowler with a score of 75 points.
These wily veteran golfers enjoyed the excellent golfing conditions and played accordingly. They finished two points clear of the field led in by Aaron Gaffey and Blake Parker also utilising their power game to chalk up a good score and just beat the tried and tested combination of Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman on 72.
In the individual stakes Blake Parker picked up the prize with an excellent score of 39 points which equated to a 75 off the stick from his seven handicap. Given Blake hasn't played much golf of late that was a top effort. Richard Hamilton also hit 39.
Next in were Ron Hetherington, Michael Thomas, Jimmy Kuntze and Luke Flakelar on 38. The Betland brothers, John and Steve fired 1 over 72's and ex Parkes boy Peter Kirwan, a long time Cowra champion, shot a 73 on a day conducive to good golf.
The Captain versus the President round 3 was won by the Captain 170 points to 160, leaving David a bit of work to haul in Captain Cath.
The Nearest The Pins this week were - Idlerite Tyrepower 1st by Ben Howard at 407cm, the Griffins Leading Edge 4th by Troy Thomson 166cm, the Dirt Doctor Landscaping 6th Rob Hey at 116cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Caleb Hanrahan at 370cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Luke Flakelar at 84cm, the Westlime 15th by Alec Edwards at400cm and the Central West Glass 18th Aaron Wilkie at 10cm. The lucrative 6th hole was won by Rob Hey at 116cm this week.
For the ladies Cath Kelly won the B grade 4th, Dale Matthews won the 6th and Michelle Osborne claimed the C grade 11th.
Ball winners were - Aaron Gaffey and Blake Parker 73, Ron Hetherington and Trevor Chatman 72, Alec Edwards and Jack Dobell, Luke Flakelar and Mark Simmons 70, Mathew Littlewood and Anthony Riach, John Dwyer and Peter Bristol 69, Peter Amor and Aaron Wilkie, Nick Strudwick and Brendon Smith 68, Anne Berkeley and Kaye Jones 67.
This weekend is the much enjoyed Irish Medley Stableford proudly sponsored again by Ken Ryan and Paul Thomas.
On Sunday the club hosted its annual Mixed Foursomes event. This event is much enjoyed by all participants regardless of the outcome. The generous sponsors again this year were SafeTask, 1300 Bugman, Betta Electrical and ProKonnect and our thanks go out to them.
In A grade the pairing of Leone Stevenson and John Green reigned supreme with their 27 hole total of 128 being a clear 5 strokes in front of the new pairing of Kaye Jones and Michael Thomas. Leone and John complimented each others game recording a 85 for the first 18 holes and then cementing the win with a closing 9 hole score of 43. They were tied at the 18 hole mark with Jack Elliott and Colleen Flynn and 2 in front of Kristine Smith and David Stevenson. The winners of B grade were Colleen and Jack who were only 1 shot off the A grade total and won by 6 shots from Dale Matthews and Rod Kiley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.