For 10 of Parkes' best female masters hockey representatives who headed north for the Australian Women's Masters Championships, they were just happy to be back on the field doing what they love.
A gold and a silver medal were an added bonus.
The national titles were held in Cairns from September 21 to October 1 in an always-thrilling contest between the best of the best in masters hockey.
For many, it was a very welcoming return to the national level after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.
Two teams that featured Parkes players worked their way onto the podium for 2022.
Over 65 NSW Blues manager Donna Payne and players Fran Dixon and Maureen Massey won gold in the Over 65s Division 2 competition, while members of the NSW Over 50s team Denise Gersbach, Jane Grosvenor and Mandy Westcott claimed silver in the Over 50s division.
Nicole Knox who played in the NSW 34s placed fourth in the tournament, while Louise Witherow in the ACT 34s came fifth and Sue McGrath with the ACT 50s came sixth.
The Parkes ladies said it was great to be back playing at a national tournament after these two stagnant years.
"Also how great it was to have so many Parkes ladies in Cairns who were able to support one another throughout the tournament," they said.
At the conclusion of the championships Denise Gersbach was honoured with another Australian selection for the Trans Tasman Series.
She has been named in the Australian Over 50s team to compete in Christchurch, New Zealand in May next year.
It'll be Gersbach's fifth time representing Australia at a masters level - it would have been her sixth had Covid not interrupted the Women's World Cup and forced its cancellation.
Maureen Massey too has been named a shadow player for the Over 65s Australian team, and should she be called up, it will be her eighth time representing Australia.
Parkes' Graham Thompson has also been named a shadow player for the Men's Over 45s Australian team.
READ MORE:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.