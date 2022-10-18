The Parkes Community Arts Spring Fling Festival is well underway in Parkes and has been a rousing success so far.
If you have been in the Parkes CDB the Spring Fling vibe is hard to miss with over 1000 handmade flowers adorning the main street and Cooke Park, as well as colourful signs and banners.
Parkes Community Arts secretary Kerryn Jones said they are thrilled with the community response.
Baz Luhrmanns 'Elvis' screened on Friday in the Cooke Park Pavilion to a sell-out and enthusiastic crowd. The main events, funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW grant, have included a series of sold-out creative workshops in art, drumming and flower arrangement; as well as the upcoming Lindsay Morehouse memorial concert on Sunday, October 23 at 2pm in the Starlight Lounge of Parkes Services Club.
The main event, the Community Fun Day in Cooke Park, has fallen victim to La Nina and will be postponed to the new date of Saturday, November 19 from 10am to 2pm.
"Though disappointed, we are grateful that most vendors and performers are able to be flexible in this uncertain weather, though some clashes have been inevitable," Ms Jones said.
Community members need not worry though, the 19th is looking to be sunny and warmer weather. This is a free event with lots of activities, food, and music performances throughout the day and Quentin Park Alpacas ready to meet and greet people from 10am.
There will also be artisan market stalls located inside the Cooke Park Pavilion for community members to browse and support local artists and creatives.
"We are looking forward to seeing a large crowd, especially with the build up in anticipation," Ms Jones said.
The Best in Show art exhibition in the Coventry Room of Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre, which has been funded by the CMOC Northparkes Community Investment Program, will be extended to November 19.
"This exhibition has been particularly special with the most artworks ever submitted to a single exhibition here," curators Deb Jones and Helen Standen said.
"We had over 400 artworks entered and there are a huge range of ages and mediums on display."
Visit www.facebook.com/PCAFestival for updates and information.
