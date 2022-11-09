October 15 saw the running of the Central West Car Club's annual Charity Show 'n Shine at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.
After a two-year absence due to COVID 19 restrictions, it almost looked like the event would be cancelled due to wet weather and road closures, but thankfully the skies were clear and fine.
And while the numbers were down, many entrants travelled from far and wide to show off their vehicles.
"There were 119 entrants for judging on the day which we were really pleased about," said show organiser Christine Miskell from the Central West Car Club (CWCC).
"And lots of display vehicles too, so the crowd had plenty to look at."
With the oval at Pioneer being a bit damp under foot, the CWCC were able to position vehicles on an alternate patch of grass with market stalls and sponsor displays spread out on the tarmac too.
There were 119 entrants for judging on the day which we were really pleased about.- Show organiser Christine Miskell
Feature vehicle this year was the Fergie tractor with some interesting versions on show including a seldom seen Ferguson cab on a TEA20 belonging to Graeme Hoy, which took out Entrant's Choice, and a very rare Ford Ferguson with matching tipping trailer belonging to Rodney and Jennie Barnes.
There was a huge range of cars, modern and old, including vans, sedans and coupes, along with motorbikes and trucks and even a couple of vintage caravans.
A full list of trophy winners is available on the Central West Car Club's Facebook page.
The Parkes Antique Motor Club held their annual swap meet in conjunction with the show and plenty of people were seen snapping up some bargains. and there were food and drinks available at the canteen.
The charity as usual was the Parkes branch of Can Assist and no doubt they would have been happy with any donations from the day.
The CWCC would like to thank their major sponsor Parkes Tyrepower and Mechanical and their associate sponsors, Shannons Insurance and the PAMC.
But mostly the efforts of all the entrants, both for judging and display, and of course the many spectators who enjoyed the day.
For anybody who missed out save the date for next year's show on October 14.
The Central West Car Club run regular member articles in the Champion Post. Here are just a few of many:
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.