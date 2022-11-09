Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Central West Car Club's Charity Show 'n Shine still attracts 119 entrants despite wet weather fears

By Jeff McClurg
Updated November 9 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 6:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

October 15 saw the running of the Central West Car Club's annual Charity Show 'n Shine at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.