Parkes Champion-Post
Ella Gibson runner-up in Juniors in Central West is Best Photography Competition

By Newsroom
October 18 2022 - 9:00pm
A young photographer from Baldry has come a runner-up in the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition hosted by the Regional Development Australia Central West.

