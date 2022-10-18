A young photographer from Baldry has come a runner-up in the 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition hosted by the Regional Development Australia Central West.
Ella Gibson was recognised in the Junior under 18 years category for her photo titled 'If a shed could tell a story'.
'Central West unmasked' was the theme for 2022, with applicants encouraged to capture the true nature of our region and unveil hidden gems.
RDA Central West Director Wayne Sunderland said the competition, now in its fourth year, continues to grow and celebrate the region.
"We received so many outstanding entries across the Junior and Open categories this year, which really made for a tough decision for our judges," he said.
"This year we wanted to focus on why the Central West is a great place to live and visit, through images of people, places and events - after all, it's home to 180,000 people and is made up of some terrific towns and villages, and beautiful landscapes.
"We would like to extend our thanks to everyone who entered the competition - we are thrilled to announce this year's prize winners and congratulate everyone who entered to make the 2022 competition the best year yet."
The 2022 Central West is Best Photography Competition winners are:
Junior (under 18 years)
Winner: 'Into the light' taken by Poppy Starr at Cowra.
Runner-up: 'If a shed could tell a story' taken by Ella Gibson at Baldry.
Special mention: 'Rory in the mud' taken by Amelia O'Reilly at Tullibigeal.
Open (18 years and over)
Winner: 'Yarn around the campfire' taken by Craig Murphy at Hill End.
Runner-up: 'On the wire' taken by Maddy Barnes at Orange.
Special mention: 'Galatic Ruins' taken by Mitchell Kable at Lithgow.
A gallery featuring all of the entries from the 2022 competition can be viewed on the RDA Central West website at https://rdacentralwest.org.au/projects/central-west-is-best-gallery/
