A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Parkes Local Government Area following severe weather and flooding experienced in June-July and September. Disaster Recovery Assistance is available for a number of groups, including eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged, local councils, primary producers, small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and sporting clubs. For more information visit council's website.
Parkes Shire Council is once again encouraging residents to make a difference for bird conservation by participating in the 2022 Aussie Bird Count. Each year, participants head out to their front yards, backyards, courtyards, parks and play areas to count how many birds and species they see. This year, the event runs during National Bird Week from Monday to Sunday, October 17-23. For more information, visit council's website.
Around 40 stakeholders (actors, their families and friends, emergency service personnel, councillors and council staff) attended the screening of the mock crash scenario video, as part of this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program. The NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program has been running since 2008 and sees around 500 local Year 10 students take part each year. During that time, crashes involving young drivers on local roads has decreased 27 per cent. The program includes a pre lesson, the crash scenario video and a follow-up lesson. The program commenced on October 18 and runs until November 16.
A friendly reminder that entries are open for Parkes Shire Council's inaugural Biodiversity in Focus photography competition. This competition is open to all students across the Parkes Shire. Cash prizes are up for grabs to students who submit the most creative and intriguing photos that feature native plants, fungi, animals, or vegetation assemblages found within our local government area. Entries close Friday, October 28. For more information visit council's website.
Council is hosting a free Composting and Worm Farming Workshop in partnership with EnviroCom Australia on November 8 from 5.30pm to 7pm at the Marramarra Makerspace. For more information and to book your spot, visit council's Facebook page
Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions on Brolgan Road to support the Parkes Bypass project. A section of Broglan Road, west of Westlime Road has been reduced to a single lane under temporary traffic signals. Works are expected to be carried out for up to 14 weeks, weather permitting.
