Mayoral Message | Natural disaster support for Parkes, Aussie Bird Count and more

By Mayor Ken Keith
Updated October 18 2022 - 11:10am, first published 10:38am
A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Parkes Local Government Area following severe weather and flooding experienced in June-July and September. Picture supplied

A state of natural disaster has been declared for the Parkes Local Government Area following severe weather and flooding experienced in June-July and September. Disaster Recovery Assistance is available for a number of groups, including eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged, local councils, primary producers, small businesses, not-for-profit organisations and sporting clubs. For more information visit council's website.

