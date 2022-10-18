Around 40 stakeholders (actors, their families and friends, emergency service personnel, councillors and council staff) attended the screening of the mock crash scenario video, as part of this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program. The NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program has been running since 2008 and sees around 500 local Year 10 students take part each year. During that time, crashes involving young drivers on local roads has decreased 27 per cent. The program includes a pre lesson, the crash scenario video and a follow-up lesson. The program commenced on October 18 and runs until November 16.

