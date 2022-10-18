On Wednesday, October 12 we had social bowls.
Winners were Dan Rochfort and Graeme Thomson winning 17+16. Runners-up were Eddie McPhee and Tony Latter winning 17+15. Third place were Stevie Torrens and Helen Clark winning 16+16. Marble 11 came out and the Margins were 12, 15 snf four teams ended on 16. Next week's jackpot is $66.
On Saturday, October 15 we had social bowls. Winners were Ron Shoebridge and Mick Dunn winning 18+12. Runners-up were Jan Griffith, John Corcoran and Annie Teague winning 15+10.
Also on Saturday we had the Zone 4 Reserve Pairs Qualifying Sections, with 3 games of 15 end traditional pairs being played from 8.30am, it was a long day of bowls. The winners from each section would then play off on Sunday over 21 ends.
Winners of the Sectional play were:
Section 1 Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin.
Section 2 Rick Frame and Chris Harrison.
Section 3 Aaron Thorne and Peter Job and
Section 4 John Chew and Pat Cooney.
The final was an exciting game that went to the wire between Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin against John Chew and Pat Cooney, with Phil Barnard and Paul Lewin the eventual winners.
They will now play in the Zone Knockout stages on Saturday, October 29. We wish the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament.
This week we have social bowls on Saturday, October 22 at 1pm for those not playing in the Zone Triples Sectional playoffs over the weekend.
Coming up we have nominations open for the Quickshine Car Wash Bowls Day on Saturday, October 29 at 10am and the Parkes Spacemen Old Boys Bowls Day on Sunday, October 30 at 11am.
Nominations are also open for the Parkes Services Clubs Power Play Pairs Twilight Comp starting Thursday, November 3 at 6pm.
Everyone is welcome to come and have a bowl and enjoy our wonderful club.
See our Facebook page or the board in the club for more information.
In the club on Friday, October 21 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($600), joker draw ($1400) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Thursday
Last Thursday, 20 social bowlers took advantage of the rare non-rain day to play 2 games of social triples and 2 pairs games.
The in-form Rob Irving and Brett Frame played Ray Jones and Warwick Parker in a tight game of pairs, which eventually saw the 'Organiser' and the Greenkeeper prevail, winning 19 shots to 17. The 'Wok' and Ray held the lead briefly for 2 ends, however they conceded 8 shots over 4 consecutive ends, which proved to be the difference between the 2 teams in a great game to watch.
The new life member - John Carr, led brilliantly for the latest member and skip, Chris Harrison surging to a lead of 21 shots to 12 after 17 ends, against Mal Porter and Eddie McPhee in what was until then a one -sided game. The club's 'Grange Hermitage of the Greens', Mal Porter, matured and turned it on, making the onlookers agree with most pundits that he is getting better with age as he, and 'Eagle' McPhee picked up 8 shots over the next 3 ends, but couldn't quite close the gap, losing the game 20 shots to 22 against John and Chris.
The first of the triples games resulted in a win by 27 shots to 17 for Mike Valentine, Alan Affleck and Gary McPhee over Ron Hornery, John Niddrie and John Wright over 25 ends playing 2 bowl triples.
It was pleasing to see the highly regarded and loved Graham Barby back on the bowling rink, leading for Bob Freeman and John Ward against Tony Riordan, Jim Blake and Colin Hayward.
The only interest in this game for the first 14 ends was attempting to figure out how many bowls these 6 experienced bowlers have delivered over their careers, as team 'Bomber' Ward led by 19 shots to 4.
A demonstrative pep talk from skip Hayward had the desired result as Col fired up Tony and big Jim, winning the remaining 7 ends, picking up 12 shots, to just lose by 2 shots.
Saturday
The 2 bowling greens were full of bowlers on Saturday as 16 social bowlers played on the top rink, keeping an eye on the Zone Senior Pairs being played on the TV rink.
Brenda Davies and Mick Simpson dominated the game for 15 ends against John Niddrie and Geoff Freeman, leading by 16 shots to 8. John and Geoff turned their form around and won the remaining 6 ends, picking up 12 shots to win by 20 shots to 16.
Mike Valentine and Rhona Went had a good game against Ron Hornery and Rob Tinker winning by 20 shots to 17. They were always in front on the card, leading by 10 shots after 11 ends and holding their nerves as Ron and Tink made a good comeback.
Joanne Simpson and Rob Irving were no match against John Carr and Dave Reilly, losing by 14 shots to 28. Dave and John bowled exceptionally well, it's not often that Rob Irving is on the losing side.
It was great to see both Arthur Corbett and Steve Ryan back on the rink as they dominated Heather Harvey and John Ward, leading by 14 shots after just 10 ends. 'Bomber' Ward got his direction sorted and regained his usual approach of weight and wicks, combining with Heather to score 13 shots over the remaining ends, but it wasn't enough as Arthur and Steve managed to win by 22 shots to 17.
Zone Senior Pairs
Darryl McKellar and Gary McPhee have won their way through to the Zone Senior Pairs finals after winning both of their matches on the weekend, defeating the highly fancied Orange City team on Sunday. Tony Riordan and Mal Porter had a draw and a win on Saturday to play in the sectional play-offs on Sunday, however despite playing well, they were just beaten. Congratulations to all 4 bowlers on a great weekend of playing high quality bowls.
The Spring Fling Mufti Day was a hive of activity last Tuesday.
Ground Control worker drones were once again on the job during the morning. Cheers, fellas!
A new queen bee Minor Club Singles Champion has been crowned. Lorraine Baker is no longer the bridesmaid after defeating Heather Harvey in a tough match in gusty conditions. Congrats, Lorraine, and well done, Heather, in reaching the final.
Thanks to umpire Gwenda and marker Lea.
In more great news, our Grade 3 Pennants team has returned victorious from Regional play-offs in Mudgee. The girls played their wings off and will now buzz off to State Play-offs next month in Bomaderry. Fantastic effort, all of you!
Good luck to Liz, Cherie, Jan and Brenda as you represent Parkes in the regional play-offs of pairs and triples in Forbes over the coming days.
In social bowls, number 2 hive entertained four ladies in a game of scroungers. Helen Heraghty, emerging from an enforced bowls break, flew away with the spoils to win, leaving Kate Keogh a close runner-up, and Di Howell and Merilyn Rodgers taking a wrong turn!
Lynn Ryan/Chris Cox/Rose Mitchell sprang into action in hive 3, amassing the most pollen, leaving little for Flo Riseborough/Valmai Westcott/Jan McPhee.
Birthday girl, Flo, certainly hasn't lost her touch with the black bowls! In fact, the old black bowls were tracking Jack everywhere - like ants round the cake at a picnic! Valmai, Flo, Chris, Frances - you just keep rolling them down so well!
In the cabbage patch, number 5, Elaine Miller/Frances Charlton/Brenda Davies took the biggest bite of the offerings, leaving just the stems for Kay Craft/Chris Curteis/Maureen Baillie.
As play wound up, it was time to swarm inside to the picnic rug for delish pizzas.
President Merilyn and PB&SC Life Member, Audrey, spoke sweet words to welcome Flo into the OBE club. Happy days always, Flo!
Thanks to Lea for the special birthday pavlovas.
Happy October birthdays to Flo, Rhona, Betsy, Chris and Brenda!
Lucky cash winners at the picnic were Kath H (raffle), team Davies (winners) and team McPhee (runners-up).
The spring-related goodies on the trading table were soon snapped up to finalise the day's fun!
The Minor Pairs nominations are open for one more week. Please check the board!
Melbourne Cup Spring Carnival is on in 2 weeks, November 1! Mufti, mixed triples, names drawn from a hat. Please put your names down by next Tuesday, the 25th. Just $20 for bowls, lunch and bubbles. Come along and bring a friend for all the fun of the Cup!
To play social bowls on Tuesday, October 25, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am. A couple of new players are coming along that day, so think of friends in your circle who might like to give bowls a try and bring them along! Play begins at 10am.
Social Roster: Elaine M.
