The new life member - John Carr, led brilliantly for the latest member and skip, Chris Harrison surging to a lead of 21 shots to 12 after 17 ends, against Mal Porter and Eddie McPhee in what was until then a one -sided game. The club's 'Grange Hermitage of the Greens', Mal Porter, matured and turned it on, making the onlookers agree with most pundits that he is getting better with age as he, and 'Eagle' McPhee picked up 8 shots over the next 3 ends, but couldn't quite close the gap, losing the game 20 shots to 22 against John and Chris.