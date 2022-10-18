Parkes Champion-Post

Barnard and Lewin win Zone 4 Reserve Pairs Qualifying final at Railway Bowling Club

By Contributed
October 18 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Lewin (pictured) and partner Phil Barnard were the eventual winners of the Zone 4 Reserve Pairs Qualifying final that took place at the Railway Bowling Club on Sunday. Picture by Jenny Kingham

Railway bowls

On Wednesday, October 12 we had social bowls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.