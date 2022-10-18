Parkes Champion-Post

Natural disaster declaration for Parkes and 30 other LGAs after more rain and flooding

Christine Little
By Christine Little
October 18 2022 - 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes residents impacted by severe flooding may be eligible for assistance after another natural disaster declaration for the shire. Picture by NSW SES

A second month of severe weather and flooding has found Parkes among 31 local government areas to receive jointly funded Commonwealth and State disaster assistance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.