A second month of severe weather and flooding has found Parkes among 31 local government areas to receive jointly funded Commonwealth and State disaster assistance.
A natural disaster has been declared for the severe flooding which began on September 14 and continues to impact large parts of NSW.
This follows a declaration also made for Parkes and other areas for weather events at the end of June.
Assistance under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements includes help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged (criteria applies), and concessional interest rate loans for small businesses and primary producers - both up to $130,000 - and not-for-profit/community organisations, up to $25,000.
There is also up to $15,000 in freight subsidies for primary producers, and support for local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets.
Sporting clubs too, like with the earlier declaration, can apply for concessional loans up to $10,000.
Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said some regions had been subjected to multiple flooding events this year.
"These kind of repeated events can take their toll on communities who are trying to recover. We stand ready to assist wherever needed," he said.
NSW Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience and Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke said almost every river system west of the Great Dividing Range is experiencing flooding.
"A significant number of households, business owners and primary producers continue to be impacted by this widespread flood event. More rain is on the way this week, which will only exacerbate the severe flooding in our regional, rural and remote communities," she said.
Individuals, homeowners, small businesses and primary producers impacted by floods are encouraged to look into which support might be available to them.
Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Dubbo, Forbes and Weddin are among the 31 LGAs now subject to a natural disaster declaration.
For information relating to financial assistance, replacing lost documents, Recovery Centre locations and more, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88 or visit www.nsw.gov.au/floods.
To apply for a concessional interest rate loan, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit www.raa.nsw.gov.au.
Further information on disaster assistance can also be found at www.recovery.gov.au.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
