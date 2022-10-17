Essential Energy will soon complete the third and final stage of a large program of maintenance on the electricity network that supplies power to Peak Hill and surrounding areas.
To enable the work to be completed safely, the company has scheduled a planned power outage for Sunday, October 23 between 9am and 4pm which will affect all homes and businesses in Peak Hill.
Central Operations Manager Bronwyn Sigmund said customers will be notified of the outage in advance.
Ms Sigmund said the area is supplied power by a single powerline and it's essential they ensure the powerline is in peak operating condition.
"Ongoing maintenance work is vital to minimise the risk of equipment failure and associated unplanned power outages, and this work will ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the local power supply," she said.
"The works will see the installation of six new power poles in various locations around Peak Hill, along with the replacement of two pole crossarms and various other electricity network components that have reached end of life.
"Significant planning has been undertaken to complete the work as quickly as possible, including bringing in crews and equipment from Forbes and Narromine to assist our Parkes crews to complete the work."
Traffic control will be in place at various locations throughout the day and residents are asked to follow all directions and detours.
"On this occasion, given the area and the number of customers affected, we have scheduled the works for a Sunday to minimise any inconvenience on the wider community," Ms Sigmund said.
The scheduled works are reliant on suitable weather conditions.
"The safety of the public, our crews and the electricity network are our first priority, and these planned works may be postponed if we determine that current weather events pose a safety risk if they were to go ahead," Ms Sigmund said.
"We appreciate that planned power outages may cause inconvenience for some customers and thank them for their understanding as we work to ensure a safe and reliable power supply for the Peak Hill community."
