Essential Energy to complete major maintenance program in Peak Hill

October 17 2022
The final stage of works in Peak Hill will see the installation of six new power poles in various locations around Peak Hill, along with the replacement of two pole crossarms. File picture

Essential Energy will soon complete the third and final stage of a large program of maintenance on the electricity network that supplies power to Peak Hill and surrounding areas.

