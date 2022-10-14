2022 Forbes floods: State Emergency Service at work

"Check for regular updates and stay prepared" is the message from the NSW State Emergency Service as the current Lachlan River flood peak passes through Forbes.
Water is sprawling across the floodplains with the Lachlan River reaching the major flood level at the Iron Bridge gauge on Friday, October 13, and remaining at 10.55m as of 7am Saturday.
The NSW State Emergency Service says Forbes is "an area of focus" with 2200 residents, 250 dwellings, in the community are affected.
They've released incredible images of one of their efforts to relocate horses that became stranded on a rural property.
The SES advises their volunteers are providing support through high clearance vehicles - Unimogs - to those cut off from the CBD through the township.
They also have aviation crews checking on those on isolated properties and helping with re-supply and deliveries for those unable to access Forbes CBD.
Across NSW, the SES has received 213 requests for assistance and conducted seven flood rescues for people trapped in vehicles, animal rescues and medical evacuations.
Residents in some low-lying areas of Forbes were advised to evacuate by 8pm Thursday, rural residents upstream and downstream were told to prepare for roads to be cut off.
NSW SES Southern Zone Commander Benjamin Pickup said it is crucial for Forbes residents to continue to access emergency warnings on the NSW SES website and social media channels for updates as the river systems rise.
"We are seeing the rivers rise and more properties throughout Southern NSW, specifically, Forbes affected by this," Zone Commander Pickup said.
"As we keep an eye on the dynamic situation, we continue to remind individuals to check for regular updates and to stay prepared.
"Despite clear skies, there is still water moving downstream and it is more important than ever to remind the community that if it's flooded, forget it.
"Utilising the Live Traffic website prior to your weekend plans is a great way to avoid being stuck in flood water."
