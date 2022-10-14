The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicted Parkes and our already wet region were to get 10mm to 20mm of rain on Thursday and they were right.
The weather station at the Parkes Airport recorded 23.8mm in total from last night's downpour that began just before midnight.
Meanwhile in other parts of the shire, a resident on the Henry Parkes Way discovered 28mm in their rain gauge, those out near Northparkes Mines also had 23mm and a Trundle resident recorded 25mm.
A further 22mm fell in Peak Hill, which sits along the Bogan River that has been flooding during these latest wet weather events.
The river peaked on Sunday and had fallen below minor flood level (2.5 metres) around 5pm Tuesday, as reported by the NSW SES on Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon it was 1.93 metres and falling.
The SES said renewed rises are possible over the weekend after this latest rainfall.
The situation is being closely monitored and a flood watch for minor to moderate flooding is current for the Bogan River catchment.
Our soaking neighbour Forbes, whose residents in low-lying areas were directed to evacuate on Thursday night, could have done without the 22.6mm recorded at its airport just a few hours later.
Condobolin too had 20.2mm of rain, Cowra 17.6mm, Orange 25.2mm, Grenfell 21mm and Young 19.4mm.
The flooding at Forbes is a combination of water released from Wyangala Dam and multiple tributary inflows, and Emergency warnings are still current for most of the town.
The Lachlan River at Forbes reached 10.54 metres at 4.30am this morning, just below the major flood level.
SES said the river is still rising and may reach as high as 10.6 metres tonight and they believe 250 dwellings, including businesses in the CBD will be impacted.
An evacuation centre is open at Forbes Presbyterian Church in Harold Street.
We're not out of the wet yet with forecasts for another 10mm to 20mm to come next Thursday, and that will be after the one to 10mm predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday.
This is the same forecast for Orange and Cowra but Forbes, it's expected 10mm to 20mm of rain will fall both Wednesday and Thursday.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.parkeschampionpost.com.au
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.