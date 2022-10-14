Parkes Champion-Post

Parkes Airport records more than 20mm of rain in overnight downpour and there's more to come

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:15am, first published 2:58am
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) predicted Parkes and our already wet region were to get 10mm to 20mm of rain on Thursday and they were right.

