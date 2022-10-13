Parkes Champion-Post
No Trundle ABBA Festival but Bjorn Again will still perform

Christine Little
October 13 2022 - 4:40am
ABBA fans will still get to see Bjorn Again this weekend with the tribute band now performing at the Parkes Leagues Club. Picture supplied

There might not be a Trundle ABBA Festival this year because of the unstable weather but for those who'd still like to 'thank you for the music', Bjorn Again is going to perform at the Parkes Leagues Club.

