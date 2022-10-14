Thursday
The rains stayed away long enough to allow 14 social bowlers to enjoy 2 games of pairs and a triples game last Thursday.
On paper, the triples gun combination of Eddie McPhee, John Niddrie and Geoff Freeman were unbackable favourites over John Carr, Bob Freeman and Rob Irvings. However, the under-dogs proved that the odds, and age are irrelevant, as they battled hard all game, and after 21 ends, team Iriving were on the winning side of the ledger, winning 23 shots to 21.
Ray Jones and President Col Miller started very slowly against Mike Valentine and Chris Harrison, to trail by 6 shots after 4 ends. Scoring a 5 and three 4's over the next few ends, opened up the game for Jones and Miller and they didn't back off, continuing to bowl well, winning by a big margin over Mike and Chris.
The combination of Mal Porter and John Ward proved too consistent against Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe, as they each bowled very well in a tight game, winning 24 shots to 19. Ron and Mal had a great head-head battle, bowling very good lead bowls, and Marty was just another bowler to experience Wardy's wicks!
Saturday
Saturday bowls were washed out.
State titles
Wilbur Harris and Baldy Frame proudly represented themselves and the Club as they participated at State level in the over 40's pairs State Championships, under cover on artificial greens, at Raymond Terrace, last Saturday.
The popular pair of local brilliant bowlers played terrific bowls to easily win their first match. Unfortunately, they were beaten in the next 2 matches.
All bowlers in Parkes acknowledge their achievement to play at State title level, and warmly congratulate them both on this achievement and also the manner in which they represented the Parkes Pirates.
A quiet day of social bowls on Tuesday, as the cream of the crop, our Grade 3 District Pennants' winners, have motored across to Mudgee for the Regional Playoffs. We have our fingers and toes crossed for a repeat of 2021, when they were victorious & headed off to State level! Play hard, girls!
That left ten of us to enjoy our favourite social game.
Thanks always to Ground Control, busy on the greens as we're eating our brekky.
In lieu of a raffle, we began with a spider, with Lynn's yellow terror fending off all other bowls to take the pot.
On Rink 4, a game of triples saw Kay Craft/Lynn Ryan/Maureen Baillie survive a united attack by Frances Charlton/Elaine Miller/Rosemary Mitchell, winning by 3 points.
Valmai Westcott/Gwenda Carty won their game of pairs by just one point on the final end against Julie Green/Lea Orr.
Our planned Melbourne Cup Spring Carnival is approaching fast - Nov 1 st! Mixed 2-bowl triples (teams drawn from hat), wear bright mufti dress, and bring $20 (bowls and lunch) and a bit extra for sweeps! Names need to be down on the board by October 25. Come and join us for all the excitement of the Cup!
Next Tuesday, October 18, the final of the Minor Singles is to be played, between Lorraine Baker and Heather Harvey. Good luck to you both.
Mufti spring colours for everyone else as we hold the "spring" trading table, enjoy pizza n pavlova lunch ($5 cost) and wish Flo a wonderful milestone birthday! An invitation goes out to all members to join us for lunch. Call the club as we need to know numbers for pizza order.
To play social bowls next Tuesday, call the club, 6862 1446, between 9am-9.30am, with play to begin at 10am.
Social roster: Kate Keogh.
No social bowls last week as the weather was a bit wild!
We did manage to get a game of Round Robin Pairs completed on Sunday, with Geoff Leonard and Phil Barnard defeating Lea Tanks and Junior Thorne.
Coming up we have a lot of bowls on with the Zone Pairs at our club on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16.
Zone Triples on Saturday and Sunday, October 22-23, Benny and Erika McNaughton's Quick Shine Day on Saturday, October 29, Parkes Spaceman Day on Sunday, October 30, the Parkes Services Club Power Play Pairs starting Thursday, November 3, the State Mixed Pairs at our club on Saturday and Sunday, November 5-6 and then the Champagne Triples on Saturday and Sunday, November 12-13.
In the club on Friday, October 14 we have happy hour 5-7pm, meat tray raffles, badge draw ($550), joker draw ($1350) and the Clubhouse Bistro serving their amazing meals and Dippin' Dots ice creams.
See you at the Railway! Toot Toot!
Phil Bishop well and truly carried the flag for Parkes when he won the twin-towns veterans golf competition played at Forbes last week.
Bishop was the only Parkes player in the field on nine who braved the soggy conditions and he returned a great score of 35 points for the 18holes.Hot on his heels were Barry Parker, Kim Herbert and Ken Sanderson who all scored 34 points, with Parker winning the runners-up prize on a count-back.
Nearest-to-pin was won by Andrew Norton-Knight, while the encouragement award went to Peter Barnes.
This week Parkes hosts the 18 holes and hopefully the the weather will be kind and result in a significant increase in playing numbers.
Last Sunday saw 9 shooters attend the Deep Lead Shooting Complex on the Back Trundle Road and shoot at standard targets at both 25 and 50 meters for a collective score of 530 points.
TARGET RIFLES 25 m 50m TOTAL
John Davis 280 249 529.
Jeff Charlton 280 248 528.
Brian Drabsch 280 247 527.
Zack Gibson 280 242 522.
Steve Mitchell 271 245 516.
FIELD RIFLES
Ron Cunningham 280 244 524.
Alan Briton 279 242 521.
John Smeaton 280 227 502.
And one shot for practice only.
Despite the terrible condition over the weekend this match was shot under sunny conditions with only a moderate westerly wind blowing.
Our next shoot will be on Sunday 16/10/22 at 10am and it will be a feral animal target at both ranges and they're double as a recreational hunt attendance.
People who rely on the SSAA as a genuine reason to hold a shooter's license have to attend 4 shoots for target and 2 for hunting.
The SSAA sporting clays will also be on this Saturday at 1pm.
