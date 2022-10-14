Parkes Champion-Post

Around the grounds | Bowls, veterans golf and SSAA Smallbore

By Contributed
October 14 2022 - 7:38am
The combination of Mal Porter (pictured) and John Ward proved too consistent against Ron Hornery and Marty Tighe, bowling very well in a tight game and winning 24 shots to 19. Picture supplied

Parkes bowls

Thursday

