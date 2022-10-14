With a wet end to the season, we were lucky enough to finish off with a combined day of a junior round robin and presentation, and semi-finals and grand finals for competitive age groups on September 17.
We cannot thank all the parents, coaches/managers of each team enough.
Parkes Junior Soccer would not be able to run without the support and dedication of each teams' volunteers!
The first semi-final saw Strikers defeat Olympic in a narrow finish of 5-4 and Power with a close win against Warriors with a final 2-1 score.
The grand final followed at 3.30pm with Warriors proving too strong for Olympic, taking the win with an 8-2 score.
Congratulations Warriors on your win and congratulations to all our Under 12s award winners:
Player of the Grand Final match - Riley Mackenzie (Warriors).
Best and Fairest - girls winner Layla Kupkee and joint boys' winners Judah Pearce and Max Jones.
A big shoutout and thank you to all our Under 12s coaches: Ben Terry, Cameron Lawrence, Rhiannon Guess, Luke Compt and Paul Dunford/Doug Moore for all your hard work throughout the season.
The first semi-finals saw Stallions defeat Rangers in a close 4-3 win and Thunder go down the Wolves 3-0.
The grand final played out in an exciting match involving Stallions and Wolves.
At the full-time siren, both teams were locked in a 3-all draw.
In extra time the Wolves secured the win with a goal in the final minutes to bring the final score to 4-3.
Congratulation Wolves on your win and congratulations Frasier Beaton on being awarded Player of the Match.
Our Best and Fairest point score winners for the season were Laura Jones and Fraiser Beaton. Well done to you both.
A huge thank you to the volunteers who took on coaching roles again this season, your hard work and dedication to your team makes an immense contribution to the success of the soccer season.
This includes Helen and Mick Airey, Angela Bottaro-Porter, Matt Kennedy, Scott Cusack, Paul Cowie and Kelly Edwards.
The first round of finals involved Broadway Hotel Cougars taking the win against Cambridge Coyotes with a score of 4-0 and Leagues Club Raptors taking a narrow win over the Commercial Kookaburras in a final 2-1 score.
The ladies then backed up on the Sunday for a grand final match with Broadway Hotel Cougars taking the win 2-0 against the Leagues Club Raptors.
Congratulations Broadway Hotel Cougars on your win and to the Player of the Match - Michelle Mulligan (Leagues Club Raptors).
