Brian Irvine (singer and guitarist) was a very welcome new face in our line up who came along with a group of eight people from Kempsey when they heard there was a muster on. Brian only started singing and playing at age 73 and now at 82 is still enjoying every moment of it. The group was in Parkes with a larger party of 30 from the Kempsey Rotary Caravan Group. I hear they also enjoyed meeting up with the Parkes Ukelele Group on the following Tuesday night.