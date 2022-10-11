Parkes Champion-Post
Dougie Trio to perform at their first Parkes and District Country Music muster in October

By Christine Cox
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:31pm, first published 11:24pm
The Dougie Trio from Orange - Anthea Basha, Doug Watson and Brett Norton will be performing at the Parkes and District Country Music muster for the first time on Saturday. Picture Facebook

The Dougie Trio formed after finding a common interest for country music at an open mic night and haven't looked back, performing at many venues in the region. All from Orange, the trio include Anthea Basha (fiddle, guitar, piano and vocals); Doug Watson (vocals, guitar); and Brett Norton (bass and vocals). We welcome them to Parkes.

