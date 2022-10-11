The Dougie Trio formed after finding a common interest for country music at an open mic night and haven't looked back, performing at many venues in the region. All from Orange, the trio include Anthea Basha (fiddle, guitar, piano and vocals); Doug Watson (vocals, guitar); and Brett Norton (bass and vocals). We welcome them to Parkes.
Our September muster with only a small group of walk-ups who still gave our audience a great afternoon of entertainment. Life member and all-round entertainer Garry Hemming as featured performer was supported by a great line-up of artists including Barry Green, Craig Manderson, Stephen Cheney, Rick Ohlsen, and Brian Irvine.
Barry stepped in for the afternoon to help out with the backing band which also included Pam Byrne, Brian Collits, Stephen Cheney and Craig Manderson.
Brian Irvine (singer and guitarist) was a very welcome new face in our line up who came along with a group of eight people from Kempsey when they heard there was a muster on. Brian only started singing and playing at age 73 and now at 82 is still enjoying every moment of it. The group was in Parkes with a larger party of 30 from the Kempsey Rotary Caravan Group. I hear they also enjoyed meeting up with the Parkes Ukelele Group on the following Tuesday night.
Our audience had a wonderful time joining in and singing along with the performers on the day especially during a very moving rendition of "How Great Thou Art".
The weather has been playing havoc with other groups who organised outdoor country music events, some having to be cancelled so we are very fortunate we have the use of the very comfortable facilities of the Parkes Services Club with meals and refreshments on hand.
The year is getting away with only three more musters before the end of year so don't miss out on any and make sure you mark October 16 on your calendar for the October muster at 1pm in the Starlight Lounge at the Parkes Services Club.
Come along and enjoy the new talented Dougie Trio as they perform for the first time here in Parkes. Walk-up artists most welcome.
WHAT'S ALSO HAPPENING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.