Parkes High School announces its captains and leadership team for 2023

Parkes High School has announced its senior leadership team for 2023.
The Senior SRC was revealed just before students finished up for Term 3, with Maely MacGregor and Toby Collins announced captains.
Heidi McPherson and Harry Bligh are vice captains.
"We want to congratulate all our senior SRC and their families. We look forward to a great Term 4 and 2023 under our new leadership team," principal Sandra Carter said.
Maely is the daughter of Michelle and Matthew MacGregor, and Toby is the son of Kristy and Steven Collins.
Heidi is daughter of Sally and Andrew McPherson and Harry, the son of Michelle and Richard Bligh.
The school's 2023 Prefects were also announced:
Prefect Tristan Hanstock - son of Jo and Tony Hanstock.
Prefect Joseph Tanswell - son of Lindy and Graeme Tanswell.
Prefect Madaline Rich - daughter of Katrina and Christopher Rich.
Prefect Holly Chalmers - daughter of Annette Peterson and Jason Chalmers.
Prefect Breeanna Lowe - daughter of Reagan and Andrew Lowe.
Prefect Alleah Docena - daughter of Lerma and Patrick Tyr-Egge.
Meanwhile the Higher School Certificate is now underway with Year 12 students undertaking their first exam, the English Paper 1, on Wednesday.
Good luck to this year's HSC students on the rest of their exams.
