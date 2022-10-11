Richard Jefferay has always been a fan of Holden's HK/HT/HG models ever since his first one - a V8 ute when he was 18.
Over the years, he's been gradually building up a collection of them with an amazing modified ute, an original Premier and a Brougham and now this 1970 HG wagon.
It started as a pretty rough station wagon with a 350 Chev V8 but Richard saw the potential in it years ago when he bought it from a friend of his, locally.
"That was a funny story in itself, " Richard laughed.
"I was giving the wagon a decent test drive and on the way home the back wheel came off and shot past us. I remember Craig saying - 'you don't have to buy it then', but I'd already made my mind up so we fetched the wheel and the brake drum from among the pine trees and raided some wheel nuts to get us home."
Richard always had a plan for the wagon.
"I'd been collecting Monaro parts in the hope of one day finding one to restore," he said.
"But they're pretty hard to find without breaking the bank, so I decided on a Monaro theme for the wagon."
The HG now sports a Monaro bonnet, front guards and hubcaps along with the dash and interior trim.
There's a 307 stock Chev V8 and a column automatic to complete the driveline.
As usual, Richard did pretty much all of the restoration himself on and off over about three years. He handled all the mechanicals and the body work before having the Silver Mink duco laid on and fitting black vinyl interior.
The wagon was finished in 2021 and made it to Motorex in Melbourne earlier this year.
Since then he's been enjoying getting it out for a run when he can.
It's a front bench seat which is cool, making it a 6 seater.
"If only I had five friends," Richard chuckled.
Richard is a member of the Central West Car Club which after a two-year absence is holding it's Charity Show and Shine on Saturday, October 15 at Pioneer Oval in Parkes.
All are welcome - entrants and spectators - so be sure to keep it on your calendar. For more information check out the Central West Car Club on Facebook or at www.centralwestcarclub.com/
