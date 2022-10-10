Parkes Champion-Post
Photos

Photos from the flooding in and around Dubbo's CBD in October

By Ciara Bastow and Amy McIntyre
October 10 2022 - 2:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forbes is preparing for flooding while parts of the region have been completely engulfed by water after a wild week of rain across the Central West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.