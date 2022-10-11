The sun may be out, but State Emergency Services personnel are continuing to urge people and motorists to avoid flood waters after almost a month's worth of rain was dumped across Parkes.
More than 48 millilitres has been recorded at the Parkes Airport since Thursday morning. The monthly rainfall average for October in Parkes is 51.4mm.
Peak Hill has been hit with 59.6mm since Thursday morning, with the SES reporting there is minor flooding occurring at the Bogan River.
There was 30mm in the rain gauge at 9am on Saturday morning at Peak Hill and a further 17mm on Sunday morning.
In Parkes itself, 18.2mm fell before 9am on Saturday and a further 19.2mm came in the next 24 hours.
The river at Peak Hill peaked at 3.44 metres around 11.15pm on Sunday and Monday morning was 3.39 metres, and falling with minor flooding.
Billabong Creek on the Eugowra Road was measuring at 1.6 metres at midday Sunday, the road closed in both directions until the water subsides.
It's one of more than 30 roads across the Parkes Shire that Parkes Shire Council has had to close because of flooding and water over the road.
What was expected to be a very busy weekend events-wise in Parkes saw the cancellation of a number activities, including the 125 year celebrations of Bogan Gate and even this weekend's Trundle ABBA Festival.
By luck the sun was shining on Sunday, albeit soggy under foot, for the Parkes Que Club's Open Gardens 'n' Galleries event to still go ahead. You could see the flooding of Billabong Creek from the Akuna Road garden.
Peak Hill has so far had 69.8mm of rain this month, with recording on the Bureau of Meteorology's website only beginning from October 4. Parkes has recorded 70.8mm for the month after a big downpour on October 2 with 21mm in 24 hours.
But it's been nothing compared to Dubbo, which has had 106.6mm of rain over the past week and areas forced to evacuate because of flooding in Macquarie Street, the Emile Serisier bridge, Woolworths car park and more.
Condobolin was drenched with 38.8mm by 9am on Thursday and a further 15.6mm over the weekend.
Forbes too, while not receiving as much as Parkes with 47.6mm since Thursday, it has been issued with 'prepare to evacuate' and 'prepare to isolate' warnings with the Lachlan River rising, particularly rural areas upstream and downstream, and south and east Forbes.
The Escort Way between Forbes and Eugowra has been closed in both directions because of flooding, as has the Lachlan Valley Way to Jemalong, the entire Forbes-to-Cowra road and the Lachlan Valley Way leading into Cowra at the Morongla Road intersection.
Eugowra has been receiving 'stay informed' alerts to watch for flooding at Mandagery Creek.
Overall, NSW SES volunteers have responded to 1008 requests for assistance and 44 flood rescues across the state since 6pm on Friday.
There are currently 105 flood warnings in place across the state - 56 at Advice level, 44 Watch and Act and five Emergency warnings.
NSW SES Assistant Commissioner Sean Kearns said the threat is not over yet, particularly with more rain on the way.
There's a 90 per cent chance of 10mm to 20mm falls in Parkes on Thursday and 70 per cent chance of one to five millimetres on Friday.
Assistant Commissioner Kearns thanked the volunteers in our inland areas who have been working around the clock for months now.
"Western NSW has been in flood for much of this year," he said.
"Our volunteers give so much of their time and energy. We are incredibly grateful to the volunteers, and their families and employers, and truly appreciate what they give up to help their communities."
NSW SES would like to remind the community that every flood is different.
To keep up to date with the latest information, visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
IN OTHER NEWS:
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.