Parkes Champion-Post

Flooding at Billabong Creek and Peak Hill, almost a month's worth of rain in Parkes

Christine Little
By Christine Little
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sun may be out, but State Emergency Services personnel are continuing to urge people and motorists to avoid flood waters after almost a month's worth of rain was dumped across Parkes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Parkes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.