Updated: BOM warns of 'near major' flood potential for Forbes

The Lachlan River could near the major flood level at Forbes this Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.
Combined flows from the Boorowa, Mandagery and Belubula systems and releases from Wyangala dam are causing renewed river level rises at Cowra, Nanami, Forbes, Cottons Weir and Jemalong.
As of 11.36am Sunday the BOM advises river levels could reach major at Nanami from overnight Sunday into Monday at at Cottons Weir and Jemalong early next week.
Combined flows from the Boorowa, Mandagery and Belubula systems and releases from Wyangala dam are expected to cause renewed river level rises at Nanami and Forbes.
Rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries, major flooding continues through the lower reaches.
On Thursday, the NSW SES issued a "stay informed" advisory for Forbes with more rain forecast.
Moderate rainfall Saturday has caused river level rises across the Belubula and Mandagery Creek and their tributaries, with moderate flooding at Canowindra and minor flooding possible at Eugowra on Sunday.
Sunday's Lachlan River flood bulletin advises moderate flooding is possible at Nanami and Forbes. Minor flooding is likely at Cowra.
Moderate flooding is already occurring at Jemalong and minor flooding is already occurring at Cottons Weir.
The Lachlan River at Cowra may reach around 10.00 metres Monday morning with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Nanami is currently at 8.67 metres and rising with minor flooding. The Lachlan River at Nanami may exceed the moderate flood level (9.70 m) Sunday afternoon. The river level may reach the major flood level (10.70 m) overnight Sunday into Monday.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (8.80 m) around 03:00 pm Sunday. The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (9.50 m) Monday morning and may reach around 10.30 metres Tuesday morning with moderate flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is likely to exceed the moderate flood level (5.30 m) Monday morning. The river level may reach the major flood level (6.60 m) Tuesday morning.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is currently at 7.58 metres and steady with moderate flooding. The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to remain around 7.60 metres into Monday. The river level may reach the major flood level (7.70 m) during Tuesday.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Belubula River Canowindra.
The Belubula River at Canowindra Upstream is likely to reach around 4.20 metres 09:00 am Sunday with moderate flooding. Further rises are possible.
Minor flooding may occur along the Mandagery Creek at Eugowra.
The Mandagery Creek at Eugowra Town may reach the minor flood level (8.00 m) around 09:00 am Sunday. Further rises are possible.
River heights as of Saturday morning:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
