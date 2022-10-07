Parkes Champion-Post

Central West Lachlan Landcare appoints committee following its annual general meeting

By Marg Applebee, Central West Lachlan Landcare
October 7 2022 - 1:36am
Committee members Will Styles; Deb Jones; Michael Chambers; Margot Jolly, Turlough Guerin (Landcare NSW CEO); Maree Yapp; Darrin Kopp; Marg Applebee (coordinator); and Cr Bill Jayet. Absent Murray Harper and Cr Aidan Clarke. Picture supplied

Hi Landcarers, thank you to everyone who attended our Annual General Meeting in Forbes.

