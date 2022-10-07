Hi Landcarers, thank you to everyone who attended our Annual General Meeting in Forbes.
Our AGMs are always a good opportunity to reflect on the year that has been and to get excited about the future.
In terms of events in the past financial year, the NSW Rural Women's Gathering consumed a significant part of that time, National Tree Day events resuming after COVID, Mental Health First Aid training, formation of a new Central West Regional Landcare group and other training opportunities, grant applications and prepping for events beyond the financial year kept us pretty busy.
We were very pleased to have Landcare NSW Chief Executive Officer Turlough Guerin join us at the AGM and we also had time to show Turlough some of our local projects (albeit in the rain) and check out The Dish.
Our guest speaker Stacey Avard, Biodiversity Conservation Trust Acting Regional Manager, Central West and Western provided a wealth of information about Conservation Agreements and provided an overview of the history of BCT and their purpose and goals.
We are thrilled to welcome three new Committee members and are very excited to have contributors from Parkes and Forbes shires.
Margot Jolly (Parkes) continues as Chairperson, Maree Yapp (Forbes) continues on as Treasurer and Public Officer, Darrin Kopp (Forbes) is Vice Chairperson and Michael Chambers (Parkes) continues as Secretary.
Our new Committee members include Will Styles (Forbes), Deb Jones (Parkes) and Murray Harper (Parkes). We are also fortunate to have representation from Parkes Shire Council with Cr Bill Jayet and Forbes Shire Council with Cr Aidan Clarke.
We are looking forward to kicking off this new committee and gaining fresh ideas and perspectives as we move forward with exciting plans and projects, including a special announcement we are looking forward to sharing.
None of this would be possible without funding through the State Landcare Program.
Our workshop that was scheduled for Wednesday had to be postponed and we are hoping that we can bring forward another date in October.
Find out more by following us on our social media or register to receive our newsletter. Links are on our website.
